The Vail Jazz Festival returns for its 27th season

Internationally renowned singer, songwriter and saxophonist Curtis Stigers sings during the festival’s opening performance on Thursday night. The Vail Jazz Festival features a different headlining number every Thursday night in the Jazz Tent at Lionshead Village

Steven pope

The Vail Jazz Festival is back for its 27th season with nine weeks of performances until the Labor Day weekend.

Overcome the obstacles

After a year of uncertainty, festival founder Howard Stone and his team were able to overcome the obstacles of the pandemic to present 29 performances featuring some of the biggest names in jazz.

Last night I didn’t sleep very well because I was so bloated with the energy and the music, Stone said, after the festival’s opening night.

The planning for this concert series typically takes nine months, but this year Vail Jazz only received approval to continue the festival about eight weeks ago. It was a daunting task, but Stone was willing to do whatever it took to keep the music alive.

A year ago, I kind of saw my dream fading away, Stone said. This festival and the educational programs have become an important cultural asset of the community, and to see that go down frankly, I was out of the question for me to sit idly by and let it go.

Trumpeter Byron Stripling performed to an intimate audience at the Vail Jazz Festival launch dinner on Tuesday night. Stripling will return to the Valley for additional performances at the Vail Jazz Party on Labor Day weekend

With the support of sponsors and the superhuman efforts of Executive Director Amanda Blevins, the festival continues its legacy by providing unique jazz experiences to the Vail community.

Once we got the green light in mid-May, it was full speed ahead, Blevins said. We’re just thrilled to be back in front of our community. We’ve had a lot of work to do and it’s going to continue that way until Labor Day, but it’s worth it. “

Headlining shows at Lionshead Village every Thursday evening

Each week, Vail Jazz will present a paid headlining performance Thursday evenings at Vail Square in Lionshead Village, located at the ice rink next to the Arrabelle Hotel. Over the next two months, the Vail Square Jazz Tent will feature eight of the biggest names in the industry, who together provide a picture of the modern jazz scene in all its diversity.

“The first and most important principle when we develop programming is to try to provide as much variety as possible,” Stone said. There is not just one style of jazz, there are all of these unique forms of music and their central core is improvisation.

The festival opened this Thursday with a performance by Curtis Stigers, an internationally renowned singer, songwriter and saxophonist who has sold millions of albums during his 28-year recording career. Next week, acclaimed pianist and composer Chuck Lamb will perform a Dave Brubeck tribute concert in honor of the centenary of his birth.

Curtis Stigers plays a saxophone solo at the Jazz Tent in Lionshead Village, located at the ice rink next to the Arrabelle Hotel

July 22 will feature the soulful sound of Davina and the Vagabonds, followed by multi-platinum artist Ann Hampton Callaway performing selections from her fifteen-record discography. Piano prodigy John Chin will premiere in August, followed by Grammy-nominated singer Catherine Russell, acclaimed French accordionist Julien Labro and Afro-Cuban jazz pianist Harold Lpez-Nussa.

Here are eight different musicians, each doing nothing close to the same, and it’s all jazz, Stone said.

The Jazz tent has seating available for 330 people, including Premium front seating for $ 75 per ticket and general admission has opened seating at the back of the venue for $ 50 per ticket.

Daily Special

Jazz for me has always been an intimate art form, and we’re proud to present it in this format: small, accessible, and very authentic, Stone said. You see the sweat on their foreheads, you see them looking at each other and sharing visual cues about the music they are going to improvise.

Tickets for the headlining shows are available online at vailjazz.org. Doors open at 5 p.m. and shows start at 6 p.m. every Thursday evening.

Free jazz shows at Solaris Plaza every Sunday

In addition to the headlining series, Vail Jazz also hosts free shows every Sunday night at Solaris Plaza in Vail Village.

This Sunday, the series opens with H2 Big Band, a 13-piece Denver ensemble that will take the stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The majority of the artists featured in the Solaris concert series are based in Colorado.

“Our mission is to perpetuate the art form, and we have purposefully put in place this program to give these artists exposure and nurture local talent,” Stone said.

Next week, Denver-based swing group Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles will light up the plaza, followed by Chicago-area Guitarra Azul. The Corao Brazilian Quartet will dive deep into the contagious music of Brazil on August 1, and Boulder’s 11-piece Quemando Salsa Band will perform music from salsa legends like Gloria Estefan and Marc Anthony.

Vail Valley local Tony Gulizia, known in town as Tony G, has been the face of jazz in the valley for almost thirty years. On August 15, Tony G will bring together an ensemble of local jazz musicians who are also educators of the Vail Jazz Goes to School program in Eagle County. The following Sunday, Denver’s The Gratitude Quintet will cover beloved jazz standards as well as original songs, and the Solaris Plaza series will end on August 29 with the Nelson Rangell Quartet.

Starting next Sunday, each show will also feature an opening performance by a different student jazz band from across Colorado. The Colorado Student Band Showcase kicks off July 18 with the UNC Jazz Quintet, a group of young musicians from the Department of Jazz Studies at the University of Northern Colorado. The showcase will start at 5.30 p.m. leading up to the main event which will run from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We’re really lucky at Vail that all of these nonprofits are not only focused on delivering world-class artwork, but also engaging with a younger audience in the community and providing education and entertainment at all levels, said executive director Amanda Blevins.

All Sunday concerts are free to all and no reservations are required.

You don’t have to buy an expensive ticket to see incredible artists who are at a pretty incredible stage in their careers, Blevins said.

The Vail Jazz Party – the icing on the cake

When founder Howard Stone was planning the first Vail Jazz Festival in 1995, he wanted to create an event that would end every jazz summer with something really special. What he came up with was The Vail Jazz Party, a busy five-day performance series that takes place over the Labor Day weekend and features over 40 musicians in group performances, multi-artist jam sessions and inspiring tributes to jazz legends.

“Think about baking a cake, getting the best ingredients you can get, and mixing it all together to make a sumptuous dessert,” said Stone. “That’s what the Vail Jazz Party is to me.

The Vail Jazz Party will also showcase the progress of the students of the Vail Jazz Workshop 2021, a group of twelve talented musicians who have been selected from across the country to come to Vail and train with professional jazz artists for ten days in the Valley. . On Thursday, September 2, the workshop students will perform at 6 p.m., followed by a performance by the workshop alumni and end with a performance by the teachers themselves.

You can literally see the progression from the very beginning of someone’s jazz career, to the alumni who are there in the heart and meat of their careers, and then the instructors, many of whom are nominated artists. Grammys touring the country, take the stage and they wow you, Blevins said.

The full five-day Vail Jazz Party Labor Day program is available online at vailjazz.org/vail-jazz-party. All Vail Jazz Party events are chargeable and tickets can be purchased on the same website.

“It’s just a celebration of the love of jazz,” Stone said. It is a truly unique event that does not exist anywhere else in the world. There are so many opportunities to get close to music in a way that you can’t anywhere else.

For tickets, information, and a full schedule of events, visit vailjazz.org.