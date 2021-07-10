Highlights of the Cannes Film Festival: “Souvenir II”, “After Yang”

Dad, are you watching a movie?

The question comes halfway through Kogonada’s charming sci-fi drama After Yang, a melancholy balm for the cinephile soul. It is posed by a young girl (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) to her father (an ever better Colin Farrell), who indeed watches a movie makes a bunch of movies, little 5 second video clips taken from the memory bank of ‘a failing technosapien. , or robot. (This is the Yang of the title, played by Justin W. Min; the rest of the story, I’ll let you discover.) It made me smile because it’s a question my 4 year old daughter often asks me. when I watch a movie at home, usually with a follow-up: do you watch it for work?

I happened to watch After Yang for work. Not at home but at a press screening in LA scheduled to coincide with the film’s recent premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, which jumped this week after canceling its 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a disappointment but a necessity to skip this year’s event and miss a 10-day glut of new international cinema, as well as the chance to see dear friends and colleagues in person, some of them for the first time in two years.

While many of these colleagues also chose not to participate in this year’s event, just like many others chose to take the plunge and embrace an even more chaotic than usual Cannes, braving the crowds. masked and unmasked, not to mention the stifling heat of the Côte d’Azur. (Postponed to July of this year, the festival usually takes place in the more temperate climates of May.) I have both calmed and exacerbated my FOMO festival by reading the festival’s tweets and commercials even more avidly than I did. habit, alternating between nervous chatter about COVID safety protocols and appreciative, if not enthusiastic, reactions to the films themselves.

Rihane Khalil Alio, on the left, and Achouackh Abakar Souleymane in the film Lingui. (Mathieu Giombini / Pili Films)

After Yang, which premieres at Un Certain Regard, a program dedicated to new and emerging filmmakers certainly deserves enthusiasm. This is the second feature from South Korean filmmaker and video essayist Kogonada and an unsurprising confirmation of his talent after his gracious 2017 debut, Columbus. Like this film, although artificial intelligence replaces modernist architecture, this ironic and melancholy futuristic tale has a keen eye for expressive visual spaces and manages to be both cerebral and deeply emotional. It is based on Alexander Weinstein’s short story Saying Goodbye to Yang; the edited title couldn’t help but remind me of Hirokazu Kore-edas After Life (1999), another extremely touchy film about grief, loss and memory.

After Yang, which is distributed by A24, is one of the few Cannes entries that, thanks to the kindness of the publicists and distributors, I was able to see here in LA before and during the festival. Even if I had smuggled in a vial of ros and a piece of cheese, it wouldn’t have been quite the same experience as seeing a film in the best and biggest cinemas of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, where a movie can get anything from an enthusiastic five-five. a minute of standing ovation from the crowd in black ties to a storm of mocking boos from the press. One of the most obvious differences is that when watching a movie on your own you often feel even more free to receive the movie at its own pace and volume, an approach that can work well for a movie like After Yang. , whose muffled and unhurried passages have the effect of gently recalibrating your rhythms.

An audience of one can also work for a leaner, quieter story like Lingui, though this latest drama from Chadian director and Cannes veteran Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (A Screaming Man) also features moments that call for fair applause. . Playing in competition for the Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize, the film takes place in the dusty suburb of the Chadian capital, NDjamena, where a woman (Achouackh Abakar Souleymane) is pushed into an initially desperate and growing action. more provocative when she learns that her 15- year-old daughter (Rihane Khalil Alio) is pregnant. A lightning attack on the patriarchy and a warm reaffirmation of the sacred bonds (the meaning of the film’s title) between women, it is a tonic work that passes quickly in 87 minutes. But the world he shows us, etched in fully felt performances and beautifully colored compositions, feels vividly, sometimes overwhelmingly, present.

Josh OConnor and Odessa Young in the movie Mothering Sunday. (Sony Pictures Classics)

Lingui felt particularly tense over some of the ample race times of over 140 minutes that swelled the Cannes official selection. I’m mainly talking about the festival’s opening night film, Leos Caraxs seductively disturbing the musical Annette, which stars Marion Cotillard and a haunting Adam Driver and features songs from the art-pop duo Sparks. Equally long, if the style is simpler, Stillwater, Tom McCarthys involving a drama starring Matt Damon as an Oklahoma oil worker trying to free his daughter, who is serving time for murder in a French prison. Like much of what’s unveiled at Cannes, these two successful selections have had their admirers and detractors. Both have also proven to be emblematic of the cultural mix that a major international festival like Cannes likes to embrace.

Stillwater, named after a town in Oklahoma, takes place almost entirely in the French port city of Marseille. Annette, although located in Los Angeles and full of local landmarks (Disney Hall! The Orpheum! Naan Hut!), Has been filmed primarily in Belgium and Germany and carries the inimitable sensibility of one of the most daring writers of France. Coming up next week in the Cannes competition, in perhaps similar lines: Wes Andersons The French Dispatch, which takes place in and around a French foreign office of Kansas newspapers, and which features actors French like La Seydoux and Mathieu Amalric, and French-sounding actors like Timothe Chalamet, alongside seasoned members of the Anderson repertoire like Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

The abundance of French and French-speaking products is never a surprise in a festival that exists, among other things, to promote the French film industry and a proud vision of French cultural tradition in the world. It also invariably features a number of French filmmakers working in different cultures and languages. This year that group includes not only Carax but also Eva Husson, previously competing with her 2018 war film Girls of the Sun, which returned to the festival with the English-language period drama Mothering Sunday.

Unveiled in a new out of competition section called Cannes Premiere, this captivating yet inelegant and fractured adaptation of Graham Swift’s novel centers on Odessa Young (Shirley) and Josh OConnor (The Crown) in well-played and meaty tricks in the early 20th century. . English cleaning lady and the rich descendant with whom she has an affair. An upcoming Sony Pictures Classics release, Mothering Sunday suggests a stray Downton Abbey spin stretched lengthwise, split into three periods, and then channeled, with very loud clicks of typewriter keys, in the origin story of a great literary spirit. It never quite comes together connective tissue spanning decades seems both overrated and thin, but Hussons’ skills with actors, including Colin Firth, Olivia Colman, p Drs and the great Glenda Jackson, pay dividends. undeniable.

Honor Swinton Byrne in The Souvenir Part II. (Josh Barratt / A24 Films)

As it turns out, the best 2021 Cannes film I’ve seen so far is also the story of a thriving English artist: a young London film student named Julia (the stunning Honor Swinton Byrne), struggling to reconcile life and art after a devastating crisis. personal loss. If the details sound familiar to you, it’s because The Souvenir Part II is a masterful, perhaps even superior, sequel to 2019 Joanna Hoggs star The Souvenir. Together, the two form an exquisite, two-part semi-autobiography that tells a story we rarely see, at least not with this level of intelligence, detail and sentiment: it is a large self-portrait of a young filmmaker, tour alternately affectionate and critical, and a welcome reminder that in its purest form, affection and criticism spring from the same generous impulse.

An upcoming A24 release that premiered at the Directors’ Fortnight, a parallel program to the Cannes official selection, The Souvenir Part II is somehow both sadder and funnier than its shorter predecessor (j ‘would have liked it to be longer) but even more cumulatively heartbreaking. As always, Hogg works so close to the bone here, so immersed in the details of her ’80s upbringing and yet so mindful of how she situates the viewer in this world, that even the moments thrown away seem to have a disproportionate impact. : There is a moment that passes between Julia and her mother (again played by Tilda Swinton, the real mother of the lead actress) that is so hushed, but so deeply devastating, that it made me gasp at loud voice in my almost empty theater.

More than with any of my screenings at Cannes-loin-de-Cannes, I left The Souvenir Part II particularly perplexed at not having anyone to talk to about it, only to be seized by a familiar and reassuring impulse, one that takes over those occasions when a critic becomes an evangelist. I saw an incredible movie. And I hope that one day very soon you will be able to see it too.