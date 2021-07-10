Shoe Fest ready to ‘bring back the joy’ | Culture & Leisure





After the pandemic canceled last year’s festivities, the Shoe Fest is gearing up for its return on Labor Day weekend. The three-day event is scheduled for September 3-5 and will take place at Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See in Manteno. Last year would have marked the 10th anniversary of the event, so the celebration was reserved for this year. Event planners describe the festival as one more dance before summer turns into fall. Co-owner Vanessa Robinson, who runs the festival with co-owners Matt Robinson and Zach Swinderman, said she looks forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary and bringing[ing] rediscover the joy and fun that is the festival. Robinson is looking forward to this year’s lineup, but mostly looking forward to the final performance of the weekend. On Sunday night, closing the festival, we have our last set which we call Shoe String, said Robinson. It is a collaboration of so many artists who want to be part of it on site. They all play together, and it’s really special. It is an experience that you cannot recreate. Cabin and RV parking reservations are available for purchase on the events website. They are ideal for people attending all three days of the festival. There is also a family camping area which is a quiet spot on the campgrounds. Unlike other music festivals, Shoe Fest is designed to be family friendly, and kids and families can keep busy with a plethora of activities all weekend long. For us it was really important to create a family event, said Robinson. Every morning we organize activities for kids and family like face painting and morning yoga to make sure all ages have a great time. Applications for volunteers are open for those who wish to work on site during the event. All volunteers work two shifts, each lasting five hours, for a total of 10 volunteer hours. Volunteers will only work one shift per day. There is a $ 15 non-refundable deposit fee. Organizers are following local, state and CDC openness guidelines and measures while preparing to host the festival in September and will make decisions regarding COVID-19 protocols as the festival approaches. We were really excited to see our fans, friends and family, said Robinson. Many people [who] have been coming to Shoe Fest for 10 years, and they are a big part of what makes Shoe Fest. We couldn’t do this without them. Family activities for friends of all ages will be announced in the coming weeks. For tickets and more information, visit shoes-fest.com.

