Matt Damon’s Stillwater finds solid Cannes reviews, but is it enough?

Matt Damon’s drama “Stillwater” is not in Cannes to win awards. Directed and co-written by Oscar winner Tom McCarthy of “Spotlight”, Damon plays an ordinary Oklahoma man who tries to free his daughter (Abigail Breslin) from a French prison with the help of the mother single local Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent”). Instead, Focus Features is using the festival to launch the out-of-competition accessible family drama as a marketing platform for its full-scale release on July 30. After all, Damon is a global movie star who can generate media coverage by tearing himself apart at the gala’s world premiere. This working-class film performed well at its gala premiere on July 8.

Early reviews of “Stillwater” are solid. At a Friday press conference and later a Master Class, Damon said that although it was his fifth time in Cannes, it seemed to be his first. He was moved by the experience of returning to commune with strangers in a theater. “Last night was like no other. Everything has changed, “he said.” We are not supposed to be cut off from each other. “

Related

Related

Damon expressed gratitude to his many collaborators over the decades, including Ben Affleck, “Saving Private Ryan” director Steven Spielberg, “Oceans” and “Contagion” director Steven Soderbergh, and Martin Scorsese (“The Departed”) . The director welcomed local news from Boston, which Damon said resembled the bustling Marseille midst of “Stillwater.”

Matt Damon says he felt “a little overwhelmed” by his return to the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his thriller “Stillwater”. pic.twitter.com/u5nHcCw1D6 – AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 9, 2021

Focus Features

Shot in locations around the French port city, McCarthy’s film plunges a dysfunctional family into an exotic and dangerous world. Can this rugged, laconic, little-educated ex-drunkard and oil rigger navigate an alien culture and prove his worth to himself and his imprisoned daughter, who claims to be innocent of the murder of his lesbian lover?

Partly inspired by the Amanda Knox story, McCarthy effectively draws audiences into this closed man’s burgeoning awareness of an emotional life beyond the confines of the Oklahoma oilfields as he not only binds himself with an empathetic local actress (Cottin) but her attractive young daughter (Lilou Siauvaud). “He’s overwhelmed in the situation, out of his element,” Damon said at the press conference. “He doesn’t understand what’s going on half the time. Any of us could imagine the things we would do for our children.

In some ways, the film shows how Europeans see Americans. “On some level it deals with what we perceive as America today, personified by the character of Bill Baker [Damon], what he brings to France to visit his daughter, “McCarthy said at the press conference.” It’s about relationships, liberation, maybe redemption. “

Working with the American Marcus Hinchey (“All Good Things”) and the French writers Thomas Bidegain (“De la rouille et des os”) and Noé Debré (“The Racer and the Jailbird”), McCarthy has fashioned a French hybrid. well documented American. McCarthy and Damon traveled to Oklahoma to soak up the thug world and shot the film in Marseille with a mostly French crew.

“We felt we had a lot to consider,” said McCarthy. “As an American writer, we went through a lot of change and turmoil, and we were trying to deal with it. It was useful with two French writers who had a point of view on what we are going through and on the character. “

The question is, will this July Focus release be successful enough at the summer box office to later compete with an overcrowded group of fall Oscar players? In a pre-pandemic universe, a smart, emotionally resonating film like this would get a robust theatrical release, create strong word of mouth, and score Oscar nominations thanks to its box office mojo.

Today, this scenario is less likely; words like “mainstream” and “commercial” have lost their context at the box office. (Arthouse, it isn’t.) Additionally, due to the busy post-pandemic schedule, Damon also has Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” in the fall, which he co-wrote with Affleck and Nicole Holofcener.

McCarthy could have finished the film before closing and released it last fall, but with the support of Participant’s David Linde, they convinced Focus to delay and put the film in theaters. “We wanted to share it with the world,” McCarthy said. “It sounds like the right movie. It celebrates humanity, our flaws and our communities.

Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.