Galerie will present two personal exhibitions | Entertainment News





MARGARETVILLE Recent paintings by Robert Axelrod in a solo exhibition titled Not Far From Here will remain at the Longyear Gallery at 785 Main Street in Margaretville until August 1st. Inside Out 2019-2021, presents the art of Richard Kirk Mills in the second solo exhibition at the gallery. A meeting with Mills and Axelrod will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday July 10. According to a press release, the Axelrods show consists largely of landscape footage from the immediate area. Axelrod usually paints directly from nature outdoors. The initial attraction of a subject the bones of the paint, the light, the shapes, the colors, anything that catches the eye must be quickly captured on the canvas. The painting is usually done in one sitting, usually around two hours. Painting from photos is no fun, but in the winter I often have to rely on them, the artist said in the statement. Axelrod has been painting in the Catskills for three decades. He has participated in numerous group exhibitions at the Longyear Gallery over the years. This is his fourth exhibition as a featured artist. Axelrods’ works have also been included in many local and New York exhibitions. A former president of the Brooklyn Watercolor Society, he holds a master’s degree in arts education, taught art in New York City public schools, and attended the High School of Music and Art. Mills painted at the graduate school of City College in New York and devoted himself to printmaking from 1975 to 1995. A number of editions of his work have been co-published by Orion Editions. He served as a master printer at Rose Hill Publishing in New York, taught printmaking at the Pratt Graphics Center, was the first president of the Manhattan Graphics Center, and headed the printing and papermaking program at Long Island University Post Campus. for 28 years as an art. professor. From 1996 to 2010, his work shifted to eco-art, environmental art, and public art projects focused on damaged New Jersey wetlands. He has been painting full time since 2010. The Longyear Gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Visit www.longyeargallery.org, email [email protected] or call 845-586-3270 during gallery hours for more information.

