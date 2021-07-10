Prince William and Kate watch Wimbledon women’s final





It was her first outing after being forced into self-isolation when she came into contact with someone with Covid-19. Hollywood star Tom Cruise was also in the crowd for the match, along with actress Hayley Atwell. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.675%"/> AFP via Getty Images READ MORE This is the first time since 1977, when Virginia Wade won the title, that two finalists for the first time have met in the female centerpiece. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6751%"/> Getty Images The roof remained open on center court despite the volatile weather as the royal couple chatted with former Wimbledon champion Billie Jean King who sat behind them. It’s the start of an exceptional weekend of sport with the men’s singles final tomorrow as well as the clash between England and Italy at Wembley for the Euro 2020 final. The Duchess will also attend the men’s match, but without her husband, after completing a period of self-isolation. Kensington Palace said her period of self-isolation ended on Saturday but did not confirm when it officially ended. The Duchess began self-isolating on July 2 after being alerted that afternoon that she had come into contact with someone who later tested positive, but it is not known whether the app NHS briefed her. She had visited Wimbledon that day and had visited the SW19 tennis club, met the staff there and watched Britains Jamie Murray compete in a doubles match. Kate is a huge tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and has attended the Wimbledon Championships regularly since her marriage to William in 2011. She joined William with their son Prince George at Wembley to witness England’s Euro 2020 victory over Germany last week. William and Kate are on a royal coronavirus testing regimen, performing two lateral flow tests per week with additional testing ahead of public engagements such as sporting events.

