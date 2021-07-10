KNC Beauty and BAPE team up for super hyped skin care collaboration





The fashion icon is the next step for everyone’s favorite lip mask designer, Kristen Noel Crawley. the KNC Beauty The founder has made a name for herself in both beauty and fashion, and now she connects the two industries with her latest collaboration. On July 10, KNC Beauty and iconic streetwear brand A bath monkey (or BAPE for short) are teaming up to release a limited edition collection. Although this is not the first time that the BAPE brand has collaborated within the beauty space, it is the first time that it has turned towards skin care. This long-awaited collaboration is aimed at true BAPE chefs and those who find themselves in the beauty and streetwear communities. I’ve been in charge of BAPE for over a decade, so when the brand reached out with a collaboration opportunity, I knew it would be a perfect match. They have supported me so much over the years and I am constantly inspired by their branded designs, Crawley shared with NYLON by email. One of the first clutch bags I ever created for KNC Beauty was inspired by their iconic camouflage print, which we’ve now redesigned together for this collection. The collection consists of KNC Beauty’s core products, such as Supa Lip Balm and Mask, but now features a classic pink BAPE print. But there’s more to the newly packaged goods, this collection also includes a travel cosmetic case for all your favorite goods, plus a hoodie and cropped tee. While the two new garments seem to be on everyone’s radar, it’s the All-U-Need Supa Scrub set that true beauty fans are looking for. This new set includes a hot pink BAPE head scrub brush that is sure to become a collector’s item. It was a very happy experience for me to create this collection, and I couldn’t be more delighted with how it all turned out. Dreams come true! Crawley mentioned. This new beauty collaboration is a great connection for KNC Beauty and BAPE. Crawley sees how the beauty industry has progressed similarly to the sneaker industry when it comes to product releases and the hype around cult brands. I’ve always been inspired by streetwear, and the shoes I’ve collected over the years have influenced a lot of my design aesthetic. I am still passionate about sneakers and will always be excited about the latest news, she said. I think that same level of hype has been reflected in the beauty industry over the past few years as people continue to focus more on their skin and overall well-being. I think now more than ever there is a real love for the science behind beauty and skin care. Both communities have the same sense of unstoppable enthusiasm, and it’s amazing to see this grow. The KNC Beauty x A BATHING APE limited edition collection will be available from July 10 Personalized cosmetic kit will be available via KNCBeauty.com while the clothes will be available for purchase on us.Bape.com, BAPE stores and the RSVP gallery. Below, take a closer look at Crawley and the new collection from the latest campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nylon.com/beauty/knc-beauty-bape-skincare-streetwear-collaboration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos