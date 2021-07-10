Pandya Store actor Simran Bhadrup: “I wouldn’t mind paying my husband’s bills if he’s out of work for a while”

Actor Simran Bhadrup said she doesn’t mind paying her husband’s bills if he isn’t working. Simran, currently seen on Pandya Store, nearly broke up with her current boyfriend Aashutosh Semwal before they reconnected and got back together.

Having started his career in showbiz in 2015, Simran Bhadrup abandoned his studies to join the profession. She was also a dance teacher at the time.

Speaking about her boyfriend, Simran told a leading daily: “I don’t mind that my partner is an actor, even though acting is not an industry with a stable career. I want to be self-employed to cover my expenses When he is not working Of course I can take care of him and vice versa I wouldn’t mind paying my husband’s bills if he is out of work for a while. Asked about the marriage, she added that her family knew about him and that they were planning to marry in a few years. “

Simran Bhadrup also revealed that it was their love for animals that helped them brave the difficult phase of their relationship. They have been dating for three years. “We went through a very difficult phase in the last two months where we had stopped talking to each other. I don’t know woh breaking up tha ki kya tha. We had adopted a dog together. So when we weren’t talking his friend used to bring it near my apartment building and I used to hang out with the pet. We were both co-parents of the pet. And during this co-parenting thing, we were are together again and now all of our misunderstandings are settled and we are going strong, “she said.

Besides Pandya Store, Simran has also worked in shows such as Nazar and Durga Mata Ki Chhaya.