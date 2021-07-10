Jey Uso and Mysterios return, Nox and Shotzi debut and more SmackDown Fallout | Launderer report

1 of 4

SmackDown opened with Reigns coming to the ring to deliver a promo aimed at Edge, but it quickly turned into a segment on The Bloodline.

Jimmy came out and said he faced Edge last week for Reigns, but the tribal chief said he never asked him to do so. A moment later, Jey made his comeback looking excited.

He told Reigns he was his right-hand man again, but he also said he wanted to become a seven-time tag team champion with Jimmy, and that he wanted to do it for the family.

Reigns said he has always supported the idea even though he appeared to be against it when they first met several weeks ago. The trio hugged him and seem to be back on the same page.

This segment revealed that not only is Jey back, but we also found out that Jimmy may not receive any punishment for his recent DUI, which was a hot topic of speculation this week before the show.

Regardless of what happens with these stories, I hope Jimmy’s safety and well-being has been the top priority.

Reigns will take on Edge at Money in the Bank, but we may also have a tag title fight in store in the near future.

The night ended with Edge and the return of Rey and Dominik Mysterio attacking Reigns and The Usos. With Rey and Dom back in the mix and the Usos reunited, it looks like we know what our next SmackDown tag title feud will be.