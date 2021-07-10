Entertainment
Jey Uso and Mysterios return, Nox and Shotzi debut and more SmackDown Fallout | Launderer report
Friday’s SmackDown had a lot to accomplish in its two-hour run, but Blue Mark managed to juggle everything successfully to deal with several storyline changes.
Jey Uso has returned to SmackDown after taking a few weeks off to reassess his relationship with Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns following a family drama.
WWE revealed Bayley suffered an ACL tear and will be missing for up to nine months, so Sonya Deville has had to announce a new contender for Bianca Belair’s SmackDown Women’s Title.
Three new women joined NXT’s SmackDown roster, and two more men qualified for their Money in the Bank match with Cesaro against Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin against King Nakamura.
We also saw Edge and the Returning Mysterios take out Reigns and The Usos to end the show on a high note. Let’s take a look at the biggest moments from this week’s show and their impact on the MITB payout on July 18.
SmackDown opened with Reigns coming to the ring to deliver a promo aimed at Edge, but it quickly turned into a segment on The Bloodline.
Jimmy came out and said he faced Edge last week for Reigns, but the tribal chief said he never asked him to do so. A moment later, Jey made his comeback looking excited.
He told Reigns he was his right-hand man again, but he also said he wanted to become a seven-time tag team champion with Jimmy, and that he wanted to do it for the family.
Reigns said he has always supported the idea even though he appeared to be against it when they first met several weeks ago. The trio hugged him and seem to be back on the same page.
This segment revealed that not only is Jey back, but we also found out that Jimmy may not receive any punishment for his recent DUI, which was a hot topic of speculation this week before the show.
Regardless of what happens with these stories, I hope Jimmy’s safety and well-being has been the top priority.
Reigns will take on Edge at Money in the Bank, but we may also have a tag title fight in store in the near future.
The night ended with Edge and the return of Rey and Dominik Mysterio attacking Reigns and The Usos. With Rey and Dom back in the mix and the Usos reunited, it looks like we know what our next SmackDown tag title feud will be.
The women’s division of SmackDown has suffered significant losses this year. Not only were Lana and Ruby Riott released, but Bayley’s injury took away one of the best stars in the division.
However, three new women have been called in from NXT to fill the void. This week saw the debut of Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox with a vignette for the impending arrival of Toni Storm. It appears WWE abbreviated their names to Nox and Shotzi.
Considering that Nox has just returned to TakeOver to rekindle his feud with Candice LeRae and that Shotzi was still chasing NXT women’s titles with Ember Moon, it was quite shocking to see them called up as a team. This will effectively end these scenarios in NXT unless they duplicate each other.
With two spots still open in the MITB women’s game, any of those three women could end up in that game as well.
This injection of new talent has come at the right time as WWE prepares to hit the road again next week. SmackDown will be the first weekly show with fans since the start of the pandemic. NXT had fans in small numbers for a while, and WrestleMania had a crowd, but next Friday will be the first night of a return to normal for WWE.
Shotzi and Nox clinched a victory over Natalya and Tamina in their opener, so we can expect to see them move forward after the women’s titles. If no women end up in the MITB fight, this could be added to the PPV in place of the canceled SmackDown Women’s Championship game.
Injuries are still tough, but Bayley’s is even more disappointing for a number of reasons. On the one hand, she has helped the company get through the pandemic with great character work and matches. She was excited for the live crowds to return, but she won’t be able to compete in front of them.
It’s also unfortunate because it means she won’t be able to face Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank next weekend.
Deville announced the game has been called off and Belair will instead defend the belt against Carmella next week. This took Mella out of the MITB women’s fight.
Liv Morgan pushed for a spot in the ladder match, and this week she got her wish. Deville added her to the lineup in place of Carmella, but that still leaves two spots open for the blue brand.
Next week’s show will likely see those spots filled, but who gets them is the big question. The only active competitors on SmackDown’s roster who could fill these spots are Natalya, Tamina, Mia Yim / Reckoning and newcomers Nox and Shotzi.
The first Storm or the return of Sasha Banks are also candidates to fill those last two places, but we’ll have to wait until next week to see who is selected.
Two more qualifying matches were held this week to determine the final members of the Men’s Money in the Bank match next weekend.
The first fight saw Nakamura secure another victory over Corbin to secure his place. Game two saw Rollins score a victory over a bloody Cesaro to win his own.
They will join the Blue Mark’s Kevin Owens and Big E and Ricochet, John Morrison, Drew McIntyre and Riddle of Raw in the titular ladder match.
The story between Nakamura and Corbin has dragged on for several weeks and has seen the former king lose his crown and start a downward spiral. It could lead to a babyface shift for Corbin down the line, but there is still work to be done before the WWE Universe feels any sympathy for him.
This week’s SmackDown did a good job juggling several changes while continuing all of the major storylines leading up to the PPV. Some of the feuds have gone on for too long, but solid action in the ring made up for any repetitiveness.
