1978 surpasses part 1: 1994
I had mixed feelings about Netflix’s horror project, Fear street, after the first installment debuted last week. Set in 1994, it seemed like it was in part intended to emulate the Scream movies of that era, with a similar masked killer, but spent a lot of time building the world and creating bogeymen out of thin air, summoned by the dead witch. Sarah Proud. (Oh I understand now, Fear Street).
But when the Tribute becomes a movie with more direction, as seen in Part 2: 1978, the movie takes what it started off with and builds it in an interesting way.
I thought it would be a little disappointing, given that we already have know what happens, a girl survives the massacre of a camp by a marauding monster corrupted by the witch. And yet the execution, no pun intended, really makes it work, and it’s all better than Part 1, leading up to what appears to be an interesting final installment in 1666 next week.
Obviously we’re aiming for a direct Camp Crystal Lake and Jason Vorhees tribute / parody / scam, with murdered campers and counselors having sex instead of watching kids. But it does work, and exploring the origin of Killer Jason is more interesting than I thought. Spoilers follow.
The mother of the last girl corrupted by the witch, Ruby Lane, works at the camp as a nurse. She refuses to believe that her perfectly normal daughter suddenly broke and became a killer, so when she finds the name of a counselor on the wall next to her daughters and other killers, she tries to kill him first. let it be corrupted.
She fails, and surprise, he’s corrupt, like all the other names on this wall. He’s the boyfriend of one of the two sisters, where you’re not supposed to know which one survived. There is no revenge story here like Jason or his mother, it’s just pure evil, and in the form of a lumberjack murderer this kid brutally destroys teens and children, more violent than probably everything we saw in the first movie, other than that part where the girls walk, went through a deli slicer.
The finale, where the two sisters are gutted by different summoned monsters, was a really good movie, and I guess we were supposed to be surprised which sister survived, although I don’t think that’s really a turn of the game. had so much importance in the end.
We also learn how the city is supposed to break its curse by reuniting the skeletal hand of Sarah Fiers with her skeletal corpse. It seems like a pretty straightforward solution and I feel like it is quite a strange solution as I thought its goal was to destroy the entire Shadyside bloodline which contains the descendants of those who hanged her. Shell will stop if they … give him back? Okay. I guess we’ll see more of that in the third movie, and we can already see that many of the same actors appear to be playing their own ancestors in 1666.
It was just a better shot, better acted, and better scripted movie than the first one. This prequel trilogy going back in time is an interesting concept, and I think everyone agrees that it mostly works. After being neutral on the first film, I liked the second a lot, and now I can’t wait to see the third.
