Entertainment
Thank goodness it’s Friday, Golden Girls actor Chick Vennera has passed away at 74,104.5 WOKV
Actor Chick Vennera, who danced to cars parked outside a nightclub in Thank God, it’s Friday and played Enrique Mas on Golden girls, died Wednesday, his daughter said. He was 74 years old.
>> Read more trending news
Actor’s daughter Nicky Vennera said her father died in Burbank after battling lung cancer, according to Hollywood journalist and Deadline.
Chick Vennera played Marv Leatherman Gomez in the 1978 disco movie Thank God Its Friday, wearing head-to-toe leather while dancing outside a nightclub in Los Angeles, USA today reported. He performed with Donna Summer and Valerie Landsburg, according to IMDb.com.
He also appeared in several episodes of The Golden Girls in 1989 according to IMDb.com. Vennera played consumer reporter Enrique Mas, the boss of Betty Whites’ character Rose Nylund, according to Hollywood journalist.
Vennera was a voice actor who worked on Animaniacs, Foofur, Capitol Critters, Darkwing Duck, The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest, Cow and Chicken and Batman Beyond, according to Hollywood journalist.
Vennera also played bean farmer Joe Mondragon in the 1988s. Milagro Beanfield’s War, the website reported. He also worked in Yanks and over 40 other films, NBC News reported.
Born March 27, 1947 in Herkimer, New York, Francis Vennera studied acting at the Pasadena Playhouse, according to Hollywood journalist. After serving in the U.S. Army, he spent two years with Disney on Parade as a dancer, acrobat and clown on a North American tour, NBC News reported. He also appeared as Sonny in the national production of Grease, the network reported.
In 1975 he made his television debut with roles in episodes of Lucas Tanner and Baretta. He has also landed roles in Vega $, TJ Hooker, Night Court and Mad About You, according to Hollywood journalist.
2021 Cox Media Group
Sources
2/ https://www.wokv.com/news/trending/thank-god-its-friday-golden-girls-actor-chick-vennera-dead-74/U33L46PYWBDMXP2F3557WMVDE4/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]