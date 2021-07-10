WWE Superstars Who Could Take Roman Reigns’ Place In 5 Years | Launderer report

Chris Pizzello / Associated press

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is WWE’s biggest star right now, with the company fully behind his storyline and character on the SmackDown brand.

While Reigns appears to be the focal point of WWE programming going forward, there are several new faces on the roster who could potentially take up the Universal Champion’s torch and carry the main roster in the future.

Here are the current WWE Superstars who have the long-term potential to be one of the best heels or faces in the business for years to come.

Bianca Belair

As one of the most physically gifted athletes in all of WWE, Bianca Belair has become one of the most popular performers on the main roster. With unparalleled charisma and charm, the SmackDown Women’s Champion could become the face of the company for years to come.

As a face, Belair continued to have the WWE Universe on his side, physically dominating his opponents and entertaining the masses. Ultimately, however, the former varsity athlete is expected to excite fans and become the company’s top heel.

Not only does Belair have the talent to become the face of women’s wrestling, but she has also transcended gender norms to be considered one of the best draws in the sport, just like Becky Lynch did before her leave.

When Reigns finally pulls away from wrestling, Belair will be there to wear a big mark.

Adam cole

Over the next five years, several of NXT’s biggest names should be able to succeed Reigns. One of the Superstars set to take the # 1 spot as a Shawn Michaels face is Adam Cole.

Cole has proven in every company he’s worked for that he’s a top guy and one of the most charismatic people on the list. With elite in-ring skills and good looks, the Panama City Playboy is poised to be one of the red or blue brand’s best draws for a long time.

What gives Cole the edge over the other top wrestlers waiting backstage is his ability to tell compelling stories in the ring and on the mic. While he may be undersized when compared to traditional WWE best superstars, he has the ability to involve fans in his character.

Cole is already more talented in the ring and on the mic than Reigns, he just needs the opportunity to shine on the main roster.

Becky lynch

As mentioned when talking about Belair, Lynch was already one of the most popular figures in the sport before temporarily stepping away while pregnant. When the Irish superstar returns from maternity leave, she will once again be the best woman in the business.

Not only will she instantly become the best signed female contender in WWE, but she will also return to her perch as one of the most entertaining parts of the mainline lineup.

While Reigns was booked so much better than he had been before, Lynch is almost universally loved by wrestling fans and can reach higher heights than the Tribal Chief. The Irish sensation has more charisma and mic skill than Reigns, and that will help him return to center stage.

Forget about taking Reigns’ place in five years, Lynch will be the top dog upon her return and will retain that distinction as long as she remains an active member of the main roster.

