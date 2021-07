Paul Verhoeven blesses Cannes with lesbian nun drama | Entertainment

CANNES, France (AP) Veteran provocateur Paul Verhoeven presented his lesbian nun drama Benedetta at the Cannes Film Festival with a solemn vow to resuscitate sexuality in films. Benedetta predictably stirred the Côte d’Azur festival this weekend. Belgian actress Virginie Efira plays Benedetta Carlini, a 17th century French nun who communicates directly with Jesus and who falls in love with a farmer saved by the convent (Daphn Patakia). An entertaining riot of eroticism, violence, Catholicism and plague, Verhoeven’s film was both dismissed as now-sploitation and greeted as a good shagathon in an old-fashioned arthouse costume. “ Cannes, where films like Taxi Driver and Blue Is the Warmest Color “have made controversial premieres, likes a jolt of violence or a touch of sex. The arrival of Benedetta” has made pun nuns fly on the Croisette. When people have sex, they get naked, ”Verhoeven said on Saturday. “I’m amazed, deep down, how much we don’t want to look at the reality of life. This purity that has been introduced is, in my opinion, wrong. Verhoeven, the 82-year-old director of Basic Instinct “and Showgirls,” found an arthouse return in the acclaimed 2016 French-language thriller Elle. He has long pleaded for sexuality to be part of nature, and therefore of cinema as well. People are interested in sexuality, “said Efira.” There aren’t many directors who know how to film it. But Paul Verhoeven, from the very beginning, is someone who has dealt with this major subject in an amazing way. Nudity has no interest when it is not portrayed in a beautiful way. This is not what Paul does. Everything was very happy when we got undressed. Written by David Birke, collaborator of Verhoeven and Elle, Benedetta “is inspired by the non-fiction book by Judith C. Browns Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy. Carlini was a true 17th century abbess who was tried and imprisoned in the early 1600s for her claims of mystical visions. Verhoeven strongly disagreed that anything in his film could be called blasphemous. “ It is true, above all. I mean sure we’ve changed a bit, but it’s (a true story), “Verhoeven said. You can talk about what was wrong or not, but you can’t change the story. . “ So, he added, “” I think the word blasphemy for me in this case is stupid. Instead, Verhoeven sees Benedetta, which IFC Films acquired for release in North America, as a progressive film. We see what happened in 1625, how the people of our people, the people of Western Europe, how they thought of a lesbian love affair and where we are now, don’t we? said Verhoeven. “We probably weren’t completely there, but I think we made a lot of progress. And I saw that the differences between then and now were also a reason for making the film. Follow AP screenwriter Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

