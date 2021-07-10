Walt Disney World is extending the hours of operation of Disney Studios in Hollywood! – Inside the magic





Walt Disney World can get extremely crowded during the summer months, and it shows when visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Home to Galaxy’s Edge and famous attractions such as Tower of Terror and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, many newbies and die-hard Disney fans who visit the park don’t mind queuing in Orlando’s extreme heat. If you’re visiting Walt Disney World this summer and planning to tackle Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we’ve got some great news for you. According to the official Walt Disney World website, visitors can now enjoy more time at this beloved Disney theme park, as Disney has extended the hours of operation of the park until late in the evening for the month of August. ! Related: Disneys Hollywood Studios Holds A Huge Piece Of History!

Previously, during the summer months, Disney’s Hollywood Studios had to close at 7 p.m. Now, guests can stay until 9 p.m. from August 1 to 28. Enjoy sipping galactic cocktails in Oga’s cantina located inside Galaxy’s Edge. because the opening hours of the theme park will change to 8 p.m. from August 29 to September 25. As we mentioned earlier, Walt Disney World is happy to welcome more visitors for the summer by adding more park passes! Now that Disney has relaxed many of the restrictions related to the pandemic, we can expect times to change to accommodate more guests at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom! Not going to visit during peak months? Recently, we announced that guests planning to visit Earth’s most magical place can now plan through September, as the theme park hours have been released. To keep up with the most recent times at the four theme parks, visit the Walt Disney World official site. Do you like visiting a Disney theme park by day or by night? Do you think Disney World should extend all theme park opening hours even more? Let us know in the comments below! Visiting Walt Disney World this summer? Need advice on planning your adventure? Let Academy Travel guide you to the best Disney vacations yet! Plus, Academy Travel is EarMarked Diamond!

