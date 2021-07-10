Zendaya reveals Spider-Man cast are all “so close” | Entertainment





Zendaya says the entire cast of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is “so close.” The ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ star is reportedly dating co-star Tom Holland – who is reprising his role as Peter Parker in the highly anticipated episode of the superhero franchise – and the 24-year-old actress insisted the whole cast is very united. Zendaya told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: I can’t wait for everyone to see Spider-Man when he releases. And you know, we all work so hard and we were all so close. I’m excited! We were going to have a good press tour I think. The sequel to 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” also stars Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch. Zendaya’s comments just come from a source claiming this week that Tom’s chemistry with Zendaya, who plays MJ, is off the charts. The pair were pictured locking their lips in a car earlier this month after years of intermittent speculation about their potential relationship. And insiders have claimed the alleged couple have dated several times since their first affair in 2017 and have always had strong chemistry. The source said: Their chemistry on the set of Spider-Man was off the charts. It was no wonder they were chosen to play each other’s love interests. Their relationship when they first met happened naturally. I know they broke up at one point, but they’ve always been friends. According to the source, 25-year-old Tom and Zendaya are also keen to keep their romance out of the spotlight as much as possible. They added, “They’re both not the type to go public about their relationship. They are private when it comes to dating, so any photos that came out would have just been of them going about their business. and not knowing the photographers were there. Tom and Zendaya were pictured closing their lips on July 1, marking the closest moment to confirm any romantic speculation between them.

