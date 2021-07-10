Ananya Panday’s Grandmother, Chunky Panday’s Mother Passes Away, Family Friends Reunite to Pay Last Tribute | Bollywood

Actor Ananya Panday’s grandmother, Snehlata Panday, has passed away. Ananya’s father, Snehlata’s son, actor Chunky Panday was seen outside his house on Saturday.

Ananya Panday’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, sister Rhysa and relatives and friends of the family were also seen outside the house. Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni were seen arriving at the residence to pay their respects. We also saw politicians Bhai Jagtap and Baba Siddiqui. Nirvan Khan, son of Sohail and Seema Khan were also seen.

Deanne, Chunky, Bhavana and Rhysa at Shenlata Panday.

On Women’s Day, Ananya shared a photo with her grandmother and talked about her influence on her life. “The embodiment of patronage grace, beauty, perseverance, humor, badass energy and vibes. My grandfather and Nani – Happy Women’s Day at my best. you need is right inside of you, love you, you are rock, ”she wrote.

Ananya Panday at her grandmother’s house.

In 2019, she wished her grandmother her birthday with a special video. “Happy Birthday to my forever grandma !!! 83 years old and still rocking – and on my song !!! How special (ft. @Ahaanpandayy the enthusiastic chop),” she wrote.

Ananya is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. She was last seen in Khaali Peeli starring Ishaan Khatter and made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2. Ananya will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s upcoming domestic noir film.

Chunky was last seen in the second season of Abhay with Kunal Kemmu. He played the cannibal antagonist in the series. Bhavana was also seen in the Netflix reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She will also be seen in the second season of the series with Neelam, Maheep and Seema.