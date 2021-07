The 98-year-old actor chooses NJ for his last concert. You may remember him from F Troop.

A 98-year-old actor best remembered for playing in F Troop in the 1960s makes his last public appearance on Sunday, and he’s coming to New Jersey to do so. Larry Storch will be honored at Far West City to Byram in a ceremony starting at noon on July 11. In recent years he has been an unofficial ambassador for the Western Theme Park, whose salon bears his name. I was crazy about this place, Storch said when contacted by phone last weekend. Storch plans to pose for group photos with fans after the ceremony. His manager, Matt Beckoff, said it would be fans’ last chance to see Storch. This is his last gig, Beckoff said. Although it’s been over a decade since he played an acting role, Storch remains connected with fans. via his Facebook page, which has 54,000 subscribers. Storch said he hopes to greet anyone who shows up to see him. I would like to shake all hands. I want to say that. I’m very grateful, Storch told NJ Advance Media over the phone from his New York home. Storch portrayed the goofy and angry Corporal Randolph Agarn in F Troop, a sitcom centered on a fictional American Calvary troupe stationed at Fort Courage in the 1860s. His character was from Passaic, which for many viewers served as an introduction in the city. In 2016, Passaic returned the favor by inviting Storch, then 93, to finally visit the city. Larry Storch in his best-known role as Corporal Randolph Agarn in F Troop, a mid-1960s TV showPhoto courtesy of Dan Hirshberg / Wild West City Born in 1923, Storch made his debut as a stand-up comedian, which led to decades of television appearances and voiceovers for cartoons. He appeared in a wide range of popular television shows in the 1960s and 1970s, including Gilligans Island, All in the Family, and I Dream of Jeannie. He appeared as himself in an episode of Married with Children in 1995. Storch started visiting Wild West City about a decade ago. Its manager said the park, which seeks to recreate Kansas’ 1880s Dodge City, reminded him of the F Troop set. I can’t tell you how thrilled I am, really, said Storch when asked about his next final appearance. Founded in 1956, Wild West City remains one of the best-known businesses in the predominantly rural Sussex County. Storch last appeared in Wild West City two years ago. When asked if he wants fans to know anything, Storch replied: I am the most grateful recipient of your wishes. Subscribe now and support the local journalism you rely on and trust. Rob Jennings can be reached at [email protected].

