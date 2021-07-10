Val Kilmer closed the 1988 festival in “Willow” – The Hollywood Reporter





Cannes has a history of showing Hollywood blockbusters alongside captivating artistic dishes. In 1993, festival-goers were delighted to see Sylvester Stallone swinging on top of a mountain in Renny Harlin’s film. Suspense. In 1987, the audience collapsed in front of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray when Dirty dance got a special screening. And in 1988, Ron Howard willow closed the 41st festival. The tale, conceived by George Lucas (who served as executive producer), follows a dwarf (Warwick Davis, whom Lucas had met on the set of Return of the Jedi) joined by a swordsman (Val Kilmer) on a quest to defeat an evil witch queen (Jean Marsh). “We wanted to find a different style of sword fighting, and we came up with something that had elements of juggling,” Kilmer said. “I didn’t even know I could juggle.” Posted by MGM / UA, willow was not the Star wars– a big success that Lucas had hoped for, and the sequels never materialized. Still, the film has gained a loyal following over the years through the home video, and Disney, who now owns the rights, has announced a return to willowenchanted kingdom from in a Disney + series, which will be produced by Howard – who last appeared in Cannes in 2018 for a screening of his Solo: A Star Wars Story. As for Kilmer, he will be in Cannes this year for Val, a doc on his long career and his fight against cancer, which cost him his voice.

