The Bad Batch: despite order 66, more clones can rebel

In Star Wars: The Bad Batch, another clone, Howzer, appears to question his orders, signaling that despite Order 66, other clones may start to rebel.

With the notable exception of Clone Force 99 and Captain Rex, the rest of the clones shown so far in Star Wars: The Wrong Lot seem firmly entrenched in their role as die-hard soldiers of the Empire due to the effects of Order 66. However, in “Devil’s Deal” the series begins to offer a more nuanced look at the Clone Troopers still in the Empire. The episode pauses the focus on Clone Force 99 to highlight the growing tensions on Ryloth as the Empire sends more troops, and in the process, Clone Trooper Howzer begins to bend the rules due to his friendship with the Syndulla family.

Howzer’s high rank is evident from his place with Senator Orn Free Taa, Cham Syndulla, and Eleni Syndulla before the Senator spoke to his people about the Empire’s plans to create mines on Ryloth. Before the speech, Cham confides his unease with the changes to Howzer. As Howzer follows the line of the company and supports the Empire’s presence on Ryloth, his friendship with Cham is clearly established. During Cham’s later speech, he credits the Clone Army with coming to the aid of Ryloth during the Clone Wars, and he calls out Howzer to symbolically represent the role of the Clone Soldiers in freeing Ryloth from the separatist occupation. Since Cham was a general during the war, Cham and Howzer likely fought side by side, which gave them mutual respect.

Even though Howzer appears to be very much in line with the Empire’s plans, his shattered loyalties become more apparent as the episode continues. While Cham Syndulla is ready to give the Empire a chance, Gobi Glie remains suspicious and asks Hera Syndulla and Chopper to scout the Empire’s new mines on Ryloth. Hera is caught and Howzer brings her back to her parents. Howzer admits to Cham that he is “in a difficult situation” and that “things are a little tense at the moment”. Although vague, Howzer is obviously not supposed to talk about these tensions with Cham. Howzer also does not report the incident to the Empire, a blatant violation of protocol, especially since the Empire clearly plans to do more than just exploit Ryloth.

When Hera is subsequently arrested after she and Gobi attempt to pass weapons to Ryloth, Howzer immediately questions the decision, stating that Hera is “just a child.” His questioning makes the function of the chip a bit more uncertain and shows that for many Clones their programming can only come into effect with questions relating to the Jedi.

Cham, Eleni and their allies stop the convoy taking Hera and the other prisoners at risk of imprisonment or execution for treason. Cham, angry that the Empire and Senator Orn Free Taa have aimed at his daughter, points his gun at Taa and almost shoots. Howzer tries to talk to Cham, begging him as a friend rather than a hostile foe, but Eleni is the one who really succeeds in preventing Cham from committing murder.

Rampart later accuses Cham of the assassination of Senator Orn Free Taa, a murder actually committed by Crosshair on Rampart’s orders. Imperial soldiers take Gobi, the Syndullas, and their allies into custody, but Hera and Chopper escape. Howzer looks uncomfortable as he clearly saw that Cham was innocent before Rampart told him, “That Syndulla girl won’t get far. Let our forces find her.” But the Clone does not act right away and seems even more disturbed.

Since Rampart gave a direct order, the next episode of The bad lot can show Howzer is obeying his orders. However, the Clone’s friendship with the Syndulla family and his willingness to question his orders shows that there is also a chance that he will fight against the wishes of the Empire and help Hera escape. And if it’s the case,The bad lot will continue to put more nuance on the fate of clones affected by Inhibitory Chips and Order 66 and may predict more rebellion in the future.

Created by Dave Filoni, Star Wars: The Bad Batch stars Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Andrew Kishino and Ming-Na Wen. New episodes air Fridays on Disney +.

