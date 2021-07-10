Read Day 5 of THR’s Digital Festival Daily – The Hollywood Reporter





Hollywood journalist has published its fifth digital daily issue of the Cannes Film Festival, which features the latest news and reviews from the Croisette, an analysis of the development of the Cannes market so far, Q&A with Hungarian filmmaker Ildikó Enyedi and French Adèle Exarchopoulos, as well as a closer look at a hidden programming gem, with Noomi Rapace. Plus, the first Palm Dog contenders have emerged, and you don’t want to miss out on what movie documentary maker Mark Cousins ​​has to say, either. Cannes business progresses slowly Cannes preselections have led to a flow of transactions, but actual business in the Cannes market this week has been slow so far. THRThe analysis finds clouds of uncertainty – think: pandemic, future of the theater industry, impact of streaming. “We’re all hoping for the rebound,” says an industry veteran. Read more here. Léa Seydoux walks into a cafe Director Enyedi shares some of the stories behind her Cannes competition title My wife’s story, including meeting French star Seydoux at a cafe. The movie itself is, after all, about a ship captain who agrees to marry the first woman who walks into a cafe. It just so happens to be Lizzy, played by, you guessed it, Seydoux. The director tells THR she sees the film and the book on which it is based not as a love story, but “a very kind and tender farewell to patriarchy”. Adele Exarchopoulos stars in crime thriller and gives zero fucking Exarchopoulos, famous worked opposite Seydoux in 2013 Palme d’Or Blue is the warmest color, stars in an action thriller about cops fighting drug crime in Marseille called The fortress, an out-of-competition entry from Cannes that Netflix grabbed, and in zero fuck given, on the Cannes Critics’ Week program. In his interview with THR, she talks about the films… and why she hopes that the festival topper Thierry Fremaux will not read the interview. Noomi Rapace discovers a mysterious newborn … … in a supernatural tale lamb from first-time director Valdimar Jóhannsson, which takes place in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard sidebar and is one of many animal-themed titles this year. The star explains to THR which attracted her to the “anything” project and reminds us of why she was called from her trailer at four in the morning during the filming of this Cannes gem. Dogs line up for fame The Palm d’Or favorites have started to emerge in recent days. But as Cannes nears the halfway point, here are some four-legged favorites for the Palm Dog, the celebration of the festival’s most impressive dog performances, now turning 20. If you, too, can’t wait to find out who has been identified as real contenders so far, we’ve got you covered here. Mark Cousins ​​jumps naked off a Cannes pier “Over the years, the group of people who do it with me has grown,” says the documentary maker and film historian. THR in a fascinating Q&A. Among the other subjects, there are the two docs he has in the Cannes program this year. And Michael Barker meets eight cubs In THRAccording to this year’s Cannes finale, the Sony Pictures Classics co-boss shares his unique moments in Cannes and what he missed doing business on the Croisette. Click here Download THR‘s Cannes Day 5 Digital Daily. Click here Download THR‘s Cannes Day 4 Digital Daily. Click here Download THR‘s Cannes Day 3 Digital Daily. Click here Download THR‘s Cannes Day 2 Digital Daily. Click here to download THR‘s Cannes Day 1 Digital Daily.

