Icelandic Horror Tale “Lamb” – The Hollywood Reporter

It was four in the morning when Noomi Rapace was called from his trailer to stick his arm in a sheep.

“They woke me up and said ‘this happens! The baby is coming! », Remembers Rapace. “Basically, I put my hands on the mother sheep and pulled the baby out.”

Not an ordinary day at the office for Rapace. The Swedish actor, launched to international notoriety as Lisbeth Salander in the original The girl with the dragon tattoo (2009), is more used to Hollywood backlots and franchise tents – his post-Dragon Tattoos career includes roles in Ridley Scott’s Prometheus, with Robert Downey Jr. in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and with John Krasinski in the Amazon Prime series Jack ryan.

So what convinced one of Europe’s biggest stars to shoot a genre film on a low budget – Valdimar Jóhannsson’s participation in Cannes Un Certain Regard lamb – in rural Iceland?

“Valdimar didn’t really introduce me to the project. He cannot lie and he is very shy. So he just came to my house in London, gave me a script, a lookbook and an Icelandic poetry book, ”says Rapace. “But as soon as he left, I called my team and said, ‘I’m doing this no matter what.’ There was no money but my whole mind just told me, you gotta do it, it spoke directly to me.

In lamb, Rapace plays with Icelandic actor Hilmir Snaer Gudnason (White night wedding) as a childless couple tending to a flock of sheep on an isolated farm. One day, they discover a mysterious newborn baby on their land, which they decide to raise like theirs. But in the lore of the darkest Nordic tales, their choice to defy the laws of nature will bring chaos and destruction.

“In Iceland, so many stories, folk tales are about nature because that’s what people are afraid of, and if you are afraid you imagine something there,” Jóhannsson explains. “The dark rocks become trolls, the landscape becomes threatening. “

“I knew this story somehow. I grew up on a farm in Iceland. The way I was raised, I lived very close to life and death, ”says Rapace. “Watching my parents deliver baby lambs, then see at the time of slaughter when you kill the lambs and eat the meat. For me, it was like going back to my roots.

The international teaser of lamb – A24 bought the film for the US ahead of its Cannes premiere – contrasts the stunning natural beauty of rural Iceland with a sense of impending doom. Something – a force unseen in the dark outside – is looming ever closer.



“We use the old folk way of telling our story, very simply and very clearly,” explains Rapace. “And I also think very Icelandic. People don’t talk much and there is calm even in the most brutal situations. It is not outright horror. It’s more psychological and internal.

“For me, this movie is about loss and all that this couple is willing to do to try to get back to the happiness they had before, to make their life bearable,” Jóhannsson said.

Manufacturing lamb was also, for Rapace, a kind of rebirth.

“I took this crazy trip. I left Sweden after The girl with the dragon tattoo and I divorced my husband the same year. My life has changed a lot, ”she says. “I came from a lot of trauma and a lot of chaos. Since then, I have been rebuilding myself. Back in Iceland and shooting this film, the circle has come full circle. It was very moving for me.

Without sounding too cliché, it made me want to reconnect with my roots, where I come from, and do more European cinema, to maybe do less action and more internal drama.