Madonna Joins Growing List of Celebrities Supporting Britney Spears





Add Madonnathe name of the growing list of celebrities expressing their support for Britney spears in his legal fight for his guardianship. Madonna, the best-selling female artist all time, uploaded an image supporting Spears in her Instagram Stories earlier this week, as noted People. In a photo of her wearing a Britney Spears t-shirt (cut to the shoulders), she wrote, Give this woman back her life. Slavery has long been abolished! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries, she added. It is a violation of human rights! Britney, we’re coming to get you out of jail! she concludes. The two performers have a story, notoriously sharing a choreographed kiss on stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City during the 2003 MTVs Video Music Awards. Spearss’s legal battle has become more visible since the FX documentary Coaching Britney Spears caused a sensation in February. Then in June, Spears spoke publicly, calling the guardianship abusive. Recently, a number of celebrities have come forward and cheered on the pop star. Among them are Missy Elliott, who wrote that she prayed that Spears was in control of her life, Christina aguilera, who sharing a photo of the couple as a teenager, and Liz Phair, who asked pointedly see similar guardianship for all male celebrities. Jean Olivier can boast of being among the first stars to use his platform to defend the singer. He stopped in the middle of a rant against Tucker carlson in March to say that there isn’t a human being on earth who doesn’t wake up when this violin hook from Toxic lights up and puts a little respect for his name, Tucker, and of course, #FreeBritney . A little over two weeks ago, Justin timberlake, who was at one point lovingly entangled with Spears, tried to show her support but was criticized, many arguing that her statement was insufficient. More great stories from Vanity Show A season of messy vaccinated marriages has arrived

