Bollywood Weddings Connexion Saree Red









Red saree worn by most actresses for their wedding: Uri actress Yami Gautam got married in an intimate ceremony last month, attended by family members. While many fans adore the way Bollywood celebrities choose to get married with great fanfare, Yami Gautam’s natural and traditional ceremonies have also garnered a lot of attention on social media. Dressed in Red Banarasi Saree, Yami Gautam was not only stunning but also reminded us of those beautiful red outfits worn by Anushka, Deepika and most of the actresses at their wedding ceremonies. So if you want to watch them up close and bring back the memories, stick with us until the end of the video.Also Read – Looking For The Best Web Series To Watch? Here is what Jimmy Sheirgill recommends | Look now Big Fat Bollywood Weddings: Wedding Fashion Also Read – Kareena Kapoor Khan Announces New Book “The Pregnancy Bible”, Calls Her “Third Child” Yami Gautam Wedding Sari: With all eyes on Yami Gautam’s classic red bridal saree, did you know it belonged to her mother? Yes, if you didn’t know, Yami wore her mother’s traditional 33-year-old silk saree on her big day. The saree was simple and beautiful, covered with detailed gold work throughout. Not only that, Yami Gautham’s makeup was done on her own. Also Read – Love Stories You Should Watch Before Karan Johar’s Next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani | Watch the video Anushka sharma Wedding sari: Another actress who killed the red Banarasi sari is none other than Anushka Sharma. The red bindi, sindoor, mogra, and chooda on a red Banarasi saree were perfect for an Indian bride at her first wedding reception. Other than that, Anushka looked extremely gorgeous in a heirloom choker and matching jhumkas that she wore from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewelery collection. Deepika Padukone wedding saree: The most beloved couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in Italy according to two different rituals, Konkani and Sindhi. At her Sindhi wedding, she looked like a perfect North Indian bride in her red and gold Sabyasachi creation. While at her wedding in Konkani, Deepika’s lovely South Indian bridal look in a red Kanjivaram saree was also traditional and relevant. Without a doubt, her jewelry and oversized Jhumkas were equally stunning. Diya Mirza Wedding Saree:: Diya Mirza, once again flaunted her natural beauty and made the most beautiful of brides as she was draped in her red saree adorned with intricate gold embroidery and thick gold borders. Her look was complete with matching jewelry that looked absolutely exquisite. From here, we’re very sure that traditional red sarees at an Indian wedding will never go out of style as these Bollywood trend-setters make sure to keep the culture running. Screenplay by Sneha M Jain

