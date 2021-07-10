Spouse: Yomi Fabiyi responds to Tampan on his suspension from the association





6 hours wey don pass Wia dis foto comes from, InSTAGRAM Nigerian actor Yomi Fabiyi is not reacting to the suspension of the Association of Practitioners of the Theater and Film Arts of Nigeria (Tampan) and I just released ‘Oko Iyabo’. The Di Yollywood actor for the Instagram handle says no one in a good way is going to judge a single scene. I pretend not to say anything bad with my feelings, Oko Iyabo and I urge thousands of pipo who do not look to express me. Tampan issued a statement on Friday that Oga Yomi was “guilty of serious professional misconduct and unethical practices,” so suspend me from the association. Yomi Fabiyi’s Tampan suspension came in time with actor and actress Iyabo Ojo over allegations about fellow actor Omiyinka Olanrewaju, aka Baba Ijesha, in court. In association, I think the reference to the film ‘Oko Iyabo’ in the Baba Ijesha case is still in court. Fabiyi promises that Oko Iyabo will soon be censored, approved, rated and released on DVD and oda cable channels. E add join say im not even be a member of Tampan as e no collection form or sign any form with dem to join dia guild. Tampan lists the reasons for the suspension of Yomi Fabiyi Earlier, the Tampan Committee on Ethics, Conflict and Resolution invited Yomi Fabiyi wey be di producer and director of the film ‘Oko Iyabo’ to appear before the committee because di fem does not cause much katakata among observers. Yoruba feem. After a meeting with the committee, the body decides to suspend oga Fabiyi said I am an argument to shoot di fem without restraint. “The story, plot, theme, title, dialogue, names and general content of di fem ‘Oko Iyabo’ and its factual presentation may give rise to bias since di mata is not already in court. “said Tampan. “Mr. Yomi Fabiyi thinks and doesn’t even think about the ethics of cinema and engages in works of art that do not cause social crisis.” “With the exception of the artwork of” Cinema Verite “, no one is allowed to use the real name (s) of other person (s) at the interior. Therefore, malpractice to use the real name (s), stories and factual events of the person (s) without permission not to conspire to insult di pesin. “ Mr. Fabiyi bin claim that I have no fundamental right to use my creative talent to produce images, we will say my own account of di trend problem, but I am co-director, Dele Matti is from agree that I am at fault and regret my involvement for di feem. Despite Tampan’s suspension and the controversy surrounding ‘Oko Iyabo’, the producer still shares parts of his Instagram page.

