West Hollywood City Council Must Support Women Against Abuse

By Edgar Rodriguez | After hearing that the organizers of the New York LGBTQ pride march had banned the Gay Officers Action League (GOAL), I felt a deep sense of abandonment.

I’m a proud gay, Latino, former GOAL chairman and retired NYPD sergeant. For years, I have worked with GOAL to make the NYPD a better place for LGBTQ employees and to improve its interactions with the LGBTQ community. We were inspired by black officers organizing to fight racism within the NYPD and how the department has targeted black communities.

The start was not easy. It is painful to remember what our members have been through, abuse, refused promotions, hate graffiti on the lockers in the compound, officers wearing gloves around us for fear of contracting AIDS, not being supported when we called for help, enduring punches, death threats and being under suicidal watch for our members who were in crisis because of it.

Because many NYPD members considered the LGBTQ agents a disgrace to the department, they refused to allow us to participate in the Uniform Pride Parade until we pursued them. And when we witnessed the discriminatory ways in which people of color, people with AIDS / HIV and trans people were treated by members of our department, we spoke or testified in court, risking our own lives. career and our security. I still live nightmares from those years.

Nonetheless, we have persevered and in many ways we have made real progress. Workplace harassment has decreased, we have developed advanced educational training on LGBTQ at the Police Academy, and tensions have eased in policing during protests against HIV and LGBTQ. Deep-rooted and burning community policies and practices have been applied head-on and there has been progress. However, there is still a lot of work to be done and attitudes against gradual change remain firmly entrenched. We believe that fighting for change from within is just as important as local and political pressures from outside.

We would never have had the courage or the moral courage to keep moving forward without each other and the vocal support of our own community. Time and time again, LGBTQ civic, political and social groups have backed us, demanding more of the NYPD. This support provided an essential shield in preventing systemic sanctions against GOAL leaders and members.

The participation of GOALs in the annual Pride March which began in 1980 has been a vital means by which our members have gathered strength and love in our community. Walking is where we go to find the energy and resilience to keep moving forward. I have witnessed a radical change in the officers who for years have marked the parade route for its safety. In the early years, we encountered scornful-looking cops spitting on the ground in front of us, many on horseback turning around and presenting their horse donkeys to GOAL. Today, many police officers are smiling, waving, clapping and some literally hugging us along with the rest of the diversity of our LGBTQ community.

I have also lost count of how many people I have met, including police officers, many of whom are people of color, who have gone through decades of internalized homophobia and transphobia and come out of the closet because of the very experience of being assigned to the parade and watching the GOAL march and seeing the joie de vivre shared between GOAL and the communities lining the parade route.

To viewers, I think GOAL represents the courage we all want to be proud of, even in the face of systems marked by ignorance, racism, homophobia and transphobia. The members of GOALs represent the hope that things can change for the better and that the most racial, non-binary inclusive organization in the criminal justice system is there so they can safely reach out when they are. themselves victimized.

This is not hyperbole, so is the enthusiastic and mutual reception that GOAL always receives. We are told that the only groups receiving such a stunning response are LGBTQ seniors (SAGE) and parents of LGBTQ people (PFLAG).

This is exactly why the decision to ban us is so hurtful and baseless. We are individuals who work to make the world a better place and to take care of our families and our neighbors. We have always been deeply engaged in structural change within the NYPD. We are neither political pawns nor the enemy. We are LGBTQ and, with pride, insist on having a place in our Pride March communities.

Edgar Rodriguez and an unidentified NYFD firefighter at Pride (Photo courtesy of the author)

Editor’s Note: At the request of the author, included is the text of an email he received that was included as part of his point of view:

Dear Edgar,

I’m Karen Ellen Kavey from a long, long time ago – you might remember me, even though it’s been a very long time since we last saw each other. I hope you’re okay; our family is doing well; I am now a grandmother of three children! I thought about you. I originally wrote (a form of this) for inclusion in The New York Times, but then The Times terminated the “comments section”. However, I still want you to know my feelings.

Edgar Rodriguez, the former director of GOAL (Gay Officers Action League), has been a major influence in my life. It caught my eye in the early 1990s when I didn’t understand LGBTQ + issues.

He appeared, around this time, on a TV show in which he spoke of his pride: both being a member of the NYPD and being a gay man. Edgar stepped up to the plate and was brave through the tough times; and the long-term positive results of its visibility are still being felt today.

I later met Edgar at a GLSEN seminar; in which he recounted his experiences as a gay officer; speak in a powerful and moving way about his struggles, his confidence and his hopes for the future. My husband and I then walked with him, carrying candles, on 5th Avenue during the vigil for Matthew Shepard.

We were together, parked west, during the alarming 43rd Street incident, but were able to retrace our steps and continue our peaceful march towards Madison Square Park.

We also sat down with Edgar’s parents as he was honored by the Anti-Violence Project for his groundbreaking work in building community. And with my family: together we attended the Friday night concert that took place the day before the LGBTQ + ‘March on Washington in the Capitol of our Nations.

We are very honored to have had Edgar in our life. Having worked as a public health nurse in East Harlem during the civil unrest of 1967, walking the streets during that time of chaos with snipers on the rooftops and all that fear and confusion, I recognize the tensions that existed then. .

And I know that these same tensions are still very keenly felt today, and for good reason, by all marginalized people. But, “to drive out those officers, like Edgar, who have helped bring humanity, vital information, security, honor and understanding to this tumultuous and fractured world is a grave mistake. Edgar opened people’s eyes. And in doing so, he saved lives.

I am appalled that he is not welcome to participate in this annual and historic celebration as an officer.

~ Karen Ellen Kavey