Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Wimbledon together: photos





In a good mood ! Kate Middleton completed her period of self-isolation after being exposed to COVID-19 and marked her first royal appearance while competing in the tennis championship at Wimbledon. On Saturday July 10, the Duchess of Cambridge attended the women’s final where Ashleigh Barty from Australia faced Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic. Sitting next to the Duchess was her husband, Prince william. The couple, both 39, watched the game with beaming smiles on their faces. Duchess Kate wore a green cap sleeve dress while her husband chose a light blue suit. The royal appearance marked Kates for the first time since Kensington Palace confirmed she had been exposed to COVID-19 on Monday, July 5. At the time, the mother of three who shares Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, with William withdrew from other events in her schedule to s ‘isolate. Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, a palace spokesperson said in a statement. Her Royal Highness has no symptoms, but follows all relevant government guidelines and self-isolates at home. Kate, who had previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was due to report to St Paul’s Cathedral for a thanksgiving service in honor of the UK’s National Health Service. Instead, William attended on his own. The Duke of Cambridge also hosted the NHS Big Tea at Buckingham Palacealone on the same day. A few days later, William competed in the 2021 Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup on Friday July 9. Before Kate’s exposure to the disease, a source confirmed toUs weeklyin November 2020 that William privately battled the coronavirus. He followed all the necessary self-isolation rules, refused to let him down and even managed to work while recovering at his home in an isolated area, the source said.Weat the time. There have been tough times, of course, and William has learned firsthand how horrible this virus is and how seriously it needs to be taken. Kate’s last appearance before her isolation was on July 2, where she toured the grounds of the Wimbledon Championships. While there, the Duchess helped prepare the place’s signature strawberry desserts. She also watched Jamie Murray play in the men’s double match in the royal box on center court. A warm welcome back to the championships to HRH the Duchess of Cambridge, the official Wimbledon account published via Twitter of his visit. Kates’ tennis outing came a week after she was noticeably absent from the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue on the grounds of Kensington Palace. William attended the ceremony with his brother, Prince harry, while Kate stayed at home with their three children. Out of respect for[Prince] Harry and William, [the royal family] wanted this to be just Diana’s sons and not a huge public affair, a source exclusively saidWeat the time. Kate was definitely supporting William when she wasn’t physically there and really wanted to attend, but the family as a whole decided it was best for her and the kids to stay home. Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the royal couple at Wimbledon:

