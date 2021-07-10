Director talks about surprise character – The Hollywood Reporter

[This interview contains spoilers for Black Widow.]

Cate Shortland initially turned down the prospect of directing Black Widow, but Scarlett Johansson refused to take no for an answer after falling in love with the Australian filmmaker’s 2012 film, Traditions. From there, a Zoom-based ‘courtship’ took place as the two got to know each other without even discussing the film. Eventually, the two creatives found common ground when it came to Widow, and Johansson became Shortland’s greatest cheerleader.

“We sent each other lists of our favorite things, like music and movies. We just wanted to get to know each other a bit, ”said Shortland. Hollywood journalist. “And because the movie is about trauma and control and violence, we could talk about things that happened to us. We could be honest with each other and laugh too. But then, as a producer… she pushed me to be myself and always make the choices I wanted to make. She held my hand the whole way. She’s a very beautiful creature, but she’s also a really down to earth and no bullshit person.

Since the introduction of Black Widow’s MCU in the 2010s Iron man 2, pieces of Romanoff’s tragic and gruesome story have been revealed, including Red Room’s Black Widow program that brainwashed her and turned her into the world’s deadliest assassin. In a conversation with Loki in 2012 The Avengers, Romanoff memorably referred to “red in my ledger,” which meant the many atrocities she got involved along the way. Based on these threads alone, a Black Widow The movie could have been the darkest entry into the MCU to date, but Shortland wanted to reverse that assumption.

“I think we expected us to do a dark movie, and I didn’t want to do that,” says Shortland. “When I spoke to Marvel, I said, ‘I want to do a fairground ride, but I want it to have a lot of heart. “I wanted people to be elated and to feel love and empathy for each other. And Natasha’s journey in this area is that she starts out feeling like a pretty horrible person, and these are the people around her who make her see both the truth of what she has done and they make her respond to what she has perpetrated on others. And then they say to her: ‘Yes, you do. did, but you were part of that system, and to move forward, you have to forgive yourself.

Shortland and Johansson also believe that Romanoff’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame would not have been possible without Natasha’s efforts to reconcile her past in Widow.

“At the end of the film, she became a whole person again; it kind of rebuilt itself, ”says Shortland. “And this allows him to sacrifice himself in End of Game. Scarlett says: ‘We know she sacrifices herself with determination. There are no unanswered questions about what she did.

In a recent conversation with THR, Shortland also discusses her first encounter with Marvel and how she asked Florence Pugh for the role of Yelena Belova without even seeing a script. She also discusses the film’s post-credit scene, including her admiration for Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

You said you had reservations about making this movie until Scarlett Johansson contacted you via Zoom. What came out of these discussions in terms of the best way forward?

When we first talked about the film, we talked about heart and emotion. We wanted Natasha to have an epic journey, but the epic journey was both physical and internal.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Scarlett was both lead actor and executive producer. What was your working relationship in terms of each hat she had to wear?

We started to court each other very discreetly through Zoom and without talking too much about me making the film. It was just that we got to know each other. We sent each other lists of our favorite things, like music and movies. We just wanted to get to know each other a little. And because the movie is about trauma, control, and violence, we could talk about things that happened to us. We could be honest with each other and laugh too. But then, as a producer, she became my best support team. She pushed me to be myself and always make the choices I wanted to make. She held my hand the whole way. She’s a very beautiful creature, but she’s also a really down to earth and no bullshit person.

Black Widow is your first major studio film. How did the experience compare to your initial expectations?

I thought it would be really different. I thought there would be a lot more restrictions or rules. Even though we had this massive structure, Marvel really went out of their way to make sure that when we were on set it felt really intimate and really relaxed. What is beautiful is that there is always room to improvise. Rachel Weisz says the same thing, but it looked a bit like an arthouse film on set. The big difference is that you shoot for four and a half months, and the exhaustion of that is really telling for me, the crew and the cast. The other amazing thing is the confidence you have to have because you work with artists like visual effects, choreographers, stunt performers and Darrin Prescott, who was my second unit director. So you really have a fantastic team.

Yelena (Florence Pugh) in BLACK WIDOW.

Kevin Baker / Marvel Studios

Casting Florence Pugh is always a wise decision, and your film has proven it again.

(Laughs.) The first time I met Kevin, Victoria [Alonso] and Lou [D’Esposito], they asked me who I would like to work with if I had to make the film. I hadn’t read any scripts or anything; it was just, “Which actors are you excited for?” And Florence was the first person I mentioned. I had seen Lady Macbeth several times, and I really wanted to work with her. And then I met her in London with Brian Chapek, my producer, and we hit it off really well. Putting her with Scarlett, I knew Scarlett would have someone onscreen with her who could match her energy. But what we didn’t know at this point was that Florence had been a dancer. So that made the fight sequences a lot more dynamic as she can handle the choreography. And when they were arguing in the apartment, there were some really ballet and athletic things going on between the two of them because of Florence’s experience with dancing.

Rachel Weisz, Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in BLACK WIDOW.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

For a film on child trafficking, Black Widow could have been a much darker movie with quite a large body count. So I really appreciated the humanity that has been shown towards the opposition, which is made up mostly of women who are just like Natasha and Yelena. What led you to this choice?

I think we were expected to do a dark movie, and I didn’t want to do that. When I spoke to Marvel, I said, “I want to do a fairground ride, but I want it to have a lot of heart.” I wanted people to be elated and feel love and empathy for each other. And Natasha’s journey in this area is that she starts out feeling like a pretty horrible person, and it’s the people around her that make her see both the truth of what she’s done and they respond to what she has perpetrated on others. And then they say to him, “Yeah, you did that, but you were part of this system. And to move forward, you have to forgive yourself. So at the end of the movie, she became a whole person again; it kind of rebuilt itself. And this allows him to sacrifice himself in End of Game. Scarlett says, “We know she sacrifices herself with determination. There are no unanswered questions about what she did.

Regarding the post-credit scene, did Julia Louis-Dreyfus really have a cold that day? If so, did you have to write it in the scene as allergies?

No, it was just that Julia was fantastic and was a raw, amazing creature and actress.

Wow, this is the best cold and allergy acting game I have ever seen.

(Laughs.) That day, I just looked at her and did a little hero worship. And then she left.

***

Black Widow is now available in theaters nationwide, as well as on Disney + Premier Access.