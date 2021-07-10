Heather Morris pays tribute to Naya Rivera with new tattoo





A year after the tragic death of Naya Riveras, Heather Morris paid him a permanent tribute Joy co-star and close friend. In addition to sharing several commemorative photos on Thursday, July 8, Morris posted an Instagram video of herself getting a tattoo. The end product a quote on his left forearm reads, Tomorrow is not promised. While poignant in itself, the line contains a deeper homage to the late actor. One of Riveras final tweets before his death in 2020, read: No matter the year, the circumstances or the conflicts, every day you are alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every day that is given to you. Tomorrow is not promised. In the legend, Morris again honored his friend, who accidentally drowned in Californias Lake Piru on July 8, 2020 while boating with his then 4-year-old son Josey. It hasn’t been easier to write a legend, Morris wrote. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful that GOD LAID A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, stage partners and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being this sassy queen to me. I love you forever baby girl. Several of their others Joy Cast members also joined in paying tribute to Rivera on the first anniversary of his death. I miss you. Every day, Kevin McHale subtitled a photo of the actor. Meanwhile, Jenna Ushkowitz added, Always a light, always with us. My heart is with you and your family today. I love you Nougs. Others, including Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch and Chris Colfer, have also shared their own photos of Rivera on social media. Outside of Riveras Joy family, she ex Tahj Mowry, as well as his sister Tia Mowry posted their own Instagram memorials for July 8. Today marks a year since you became an angel, Tia wrote. It still doesn’t seem real. I miss you. I love you. My beautiful Naya. On the same day, Riveras’ mother, Yolanda Previtire, and younger sister, Nickayla Rivera, reflected on the legacy of the actors, while appearing on Hello america. Nickayla, for her part, specifically mentioned her older sisters’ portrayal of Santana Lopez, a queer Latinx character, on Joy. It was really great to hear the personal stories, recalls Nickayla on GMA, adding that people came to see Naya all the time with stories about how she had saved their lives or helped them reveal herself to their families. My sister, even though she was playing, touched people’s real lives and helped them become who they really are and not be ashamed of it. It was truly amazing to see that she was having this impact. Rivera clearly lives in the hearts and memories of those close to her.

