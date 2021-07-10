Every actor who almost played John McClane





Bruce Willis was a perfect cast for John McClane, but he was far from the first choice. Here are the actors who almost landed the lead role in Die Hard.

It’s hard to imagine Die hard without Bruce Willis in the lead role of John McClane, but there were several other actors who almost played the role. Die hard went out of its way to stand out from the concurrent action movies in a number of ways, the most important of which was its portrayal of a hero who was, in many ways, just a normal guy. Finding the perfect actor to play this unconventional hero meant defying many action hero casting traditions of the time. As a result, when Willis was finally chosen, many predicted the end of the film in production. At the time, Willis was best known for his lead role in the comedy / drama television series. Moonlight. However, his character was a far cry from the buff, gun-wielding, seemingly invincible action stars of the 1980s. In the end, Willis’ character landed everyone in him, as McClane was seen as a Regular, hard-working cop who has found himself up against larger-than-life characters like Hans Gruber and the deliciously disgusting Harry Ellis. The end result was a film that surprised both audiences and critics, and Die hard remains one of the most famous action movies of all time. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Everything We Know About Die Hard 6 (Is This Happening?) However, Willis didn’t land the role overnight. Far from being the first choice to direct the unconventional action flick, Willis Die hard followed in the footsteps of other well-known actors, many of whom were offered the role and turned it down. Nonetheless, throughout a multi-year process involving script revisions, changes of ideas, and a creative team determined to push back against traditional action hero tropes, a surprisingly large number of actors came close to becoming John McClane. The origins of Die hard dates back to the publication of the novel The detective in 1966. Two years later, in 1968, the book was adapted into a film with Frank Sinatra. Years later, 20eCentury Fox has started preparations to produce a film adaptation of the sequel to the book, Nothing lasts eternally and were contractually bound to offer the lead role to the then 70-year-old Sinatra. Unsurprisingly, Sinatra turned down the role and Fox began retooling the script in an original film called Die hard. As originally written, the character of John McClane was more of a traditional 1980s action hero. So naturally, one of the first actors to be courted for the role was Arnold Schwarzenegger. But as with Sinatra, Schwarzenegger turned down the role. The next actor to turn down the role was Mel Gibson, who almost immediately accepted the role of Martin Riggs in Deadly weapon. This was quickly followed by a rejection from another of the biggest action superstars of the ’80s: Sylvester Stallone. After that, the producers of Die hard began to scramble in a desperate search for the perfect lead. With so many rejections under their belt and production to come, they needed the perfect John McClane, and they needed him fast. A long list of potential actors has been compiled, but it is not clear if any of these artists have been offered the role. This list included action / adventure icons like Harrison Ford, Clint Eastwood, and Burt Reynolds. Before the script was stripped of its darker elements, actors like Robert De Niro and Al Pacino were also considered. Even Kurt Russell, Snake Plissken himself, was seen as a solid option. Eventually, however, Die hardDirector John McTiernan has found his perfect everyday man in the form of Bruce Willis. Despite the controversy surrounding its casting, the move would be considered one of the best in action film history. More: Die Hard: Every Movie Ranked How Don’t Breathe 2 betrays the story of the first movie

