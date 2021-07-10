Anupamaa: Is Vanraj replaced? Rajan Shahi responds to Sudhanshu Pandey’s departure rumors





Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi has confirmed that TV actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays Vanraj, will not be leaving the series. His statement came after reports claimed he was leaving the show. Earlier, it was reported that actors had been approached to replace Sudhanshu Pandey as the new lead role opposite Rupali Ganguly. She plays the main role in Anupamaa. Not only did he dismiss the reports, but Rajan Shahi also teased that a “very important character” would be joining the series. Speaking to India Today, Rajan said, “Sudhanshu Pandey is an integral part of the series and will continue to be our Vanraj. As for the buzz of the new entry, there will be one very important character who will join the cast. but her the casting has not started. Rajan also added, “I am grateful to the audience for pouring love into the Anupamaa show and making it a part of everyday life. We will continue to entertain the audience. We will make the official announcement when the new character will be finalized. Earlier in the week, Paras Kalnawat, who plays Samar Shah on the show, also dismissed reports of Sudhanshu Pandey’s exit from the show. He told India.com, no no, not at all. Who is spreading these rumors? Nothing as such happens in the production house or in the group of actors or elsewhere. People are shooting at full speed right now. No news of this kind of new casting or not leaves the series. Last month, citing rumors of a rift between him and Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu told a major daily: “These are such stupid things that people create. I don’t even understand how their minds work. How will- Do I achieve anything in my career by unticking someone? Usually the practice is to tag the people associated with the photo and most of the time I copy-paste the link I get from someone to my When the show started Rupali and I posted a lot of videos together because we were married Now I’m married to Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) so obviously to promote the track we’ll be posting videos together. Read also | Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh welcome a baby boy: “Our lives are over” Anupamaa is a Hindi remake of Sreemoyee, a Bengali TV show. The story was written by Leena Gangopadhyay.

