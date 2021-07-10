Why you won’t find The Newsreader actress Anna Torv on social media

Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size In her last role for the ABC drama The news reader, actor Anna Torv

is transported to 1986 when she embodies a glamorous presenter with ambitions as great as her shoulder pads. But in real life, Anna’s time travel happened months before filming. Returning from Los Angeles to the Gold Coast in early 2020 as the first waves of COVID-19 created global ripples, she was brought back to the mid-1980s. I grew up on the Gold Coast: we moved there in ’85 or maybe ’86, she recalls. When I returned last year the country was a bit confined and it was reminiscent of what the coast looked like at the time. There were families at the beach and outside. People were riding bikes with their kids and surfing. It was really very beautiful. Anna, 42, has been calling Los Angeles home, on and off, for more than a decade since starring in the popular sci-fi television series. Fringe, which ran from 2008 to 2013. Shed has just completed another job, playing an FBI consultant in the American crime drama Spirit hunter, when the call was made for Australians to return home. I just booked a flight right away, she said. What followed was like a scene from Fringe. I got on the plane and there was no one on board. Like, nobody. It was completely empty. A few months after returning home, Anna knew it wasn’t going to be a short visit. She had been considering returning for some time, but COVID became the catalyst to make it happen. I’m here now, she said firmly, speaking by phone from Melbourne. I abandoned my house in LA. I had to do all of this remotely. When I left, I didn’t think I would make all of these decisions from here. But after a few months,

I went, you know what, stop riding. I would have done this for years to come, but it was just a big kick in the ass.

It was in Mudgeeraba, in the hinterland of the Gold Coast, that Anna first discovered her love of theater, which led her to appear in school productions and at festivals on the Gold Coast. Some may assume that Anna’s aspirations for a showbiz career came from her father’s side. Her paternal aunt, Anna Murdoch Mann, has been married to media mogul Rupert Murdoch for 31 years and her cousins ​​are Elisabeth, Lachlan and James Murdoch. Not only does Anna share her aunt’s maiden name, there is a striking resemblance between the two classically beautiful women. Loading But Anna explains that her ambitions were influenced by the motherly side of the family, who hail from Chinchilla in West Queensland. Her grandmother was president of the arts council there and regularly hosted the local theater. So I was exposed to it from a young age, remembers Anna. At just 17, Anna made the leap from the quiet Gold Coast hinterland to the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in bustling Sydney. It was like a big step but not really, she said, a bit paradoxically. You are still so selfish at this time. The world is truly your world. So what you don’t know, you don’t know. It was a bit of a shock, not the drama school, but the people of the city. But you work everything. She has indeed put everything in place. A graduate of NIDA, Anna has played roles here in successful TV series such as The secret life of us and Young Lions, before spending years working in London.

Anna wears an E Nolan velvet suit. Credit:GK Photography It was then that she was back in Australia in 2007, filming the hit TV miniseries The pacific, that she sent an audition tape for Fringe and landed the gig by beating over 300 other actors. She would continue to film 100 episodes over the next five years. The expectation when you connect to something like this is that you will be doing a pilot and they will rarely be supported, she explains. You do a season and it rarely goes to two. Then all of a sudden, it’s five years later. You would work 18 hours a day every day of the week for eight or nine months of the year. I don’t know how people manage to make plans in between because all I would do is curl up in a fetal position, take a breath, and start over. The show’s success and the cult following would also give Anna her first taste of full-scale fame, an aspect of the job she doesn’t actively nurture. She is visibly absent on all social networks, although she recognizes its merits. It has done fantastic and beautiful things for a lot of people around the world, especially artists, she says. Suddenly there is this free forum where you can voice and promote if you are a musician or an artist who has a show. I am always surprised that the actors are so open with their lives. You want people to believe what you put on screen, and you don’t want them to see you all the time. I’m still a little confused by this. Anna rarely talks about her personal life that she married Fringe co-starred Mark Valley in December 2008 before divorcing after a year and sees his abstinence from social media as a way to keep a separate line between private and public figures.

I don’t want to seem like I’m judging people who do it, really I’m not, because I understand it and I understand it, she says. But I think you can’t put what you eat for breakfast on the internet and then be upset when people are invading your space. If you just don’t do it then you get an element of respect and they don’t talk about it. For Anna, inviting the public to her personal space would not be conducive to her acting either. I’m always surprised actors are so open with their lives, she said. You want people to believe what you put on screen, and you don’t want them to see you all the time. I’m still a little confused by this. Got some top stars putting their breakfast in there, or Heres me with my baby or I’ve just given birth. I just don’t get it, but it’s me and again, no judgment. But I can do my own thing, and just talk to the press about the shows I do. She who takes care of the top, the bra and the silk skirt. Credit:GKPhotography Which brings us back to our cat’s goal: The news reader. the

The series takes place in the pressure cooker environment of a commercial television newsroom. Anna’s character, Helen, is a tough star news reader looking for credibility who teams up with Dale Jennings (Sam Reid), a hard-working reporter desperate to become a news anchor. Together, they cover huge topical events, including the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion and the AIDS crisis, all against the backdrop of their personal struggles. The series is created by Michael Lucas of Offspring fame and directed by Emma Freeman, with whom Anna worked on The secret life of us and 2016 Secret city. By authentically recreating the era and its attitudes, La News reader sheds light on then current social issues such as homophobia, sexism and sexual harassment. Looking at it through a 2021 goal, the first reaction may be to congratulate ourselves on how far we’ve come in 35 years, but do we really have it?