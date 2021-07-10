



TAMPA BAY, FL Here are the latest Tampa Bay area business related headlines if you missed them this week.

CreArte Latino to open cultural center in Sarasota Through its “Para el Futuro / For the Future” initiative, the CreArte Latino cultural center will expand its presence in the community and reopen into a new 4,500 square foot space in Sarasota, according to a press release from the organization. By opening this new facility at 8251 15th Street E., the organization will expand its schedule of theater productions, events and activities.

Amazon delivery center to open in southern Manatee County Amazon plans to open a more than 200,000 square foot delivery center in southern Manatee County. The 2200 Tallevast Road facility in Sarasota will open later this year, in time for the holiday shopping season, Owen Torres, an Amazon spokesperson, told Patch.

“Shazam” Hollywood Stuntman Opens 2 Businesses Serving Lakeland A Hollywood stuntman who has appeared in numerous films, including “Avengers: End Game” and “Fear of Rain”, has opened two businesses serving residents of Polk County. Keil Zepernick, 44, who is currently in Atlanta working on stunts for “Shazam! 2,” struggled to find work during the 2020 pandemic.

Kroger offers delivery services in some local markets Kroger, one of the largest grocery chains in the United States, has opened automated centers in Tampa Bay that process customers’ grocery orders. Read more:

Tiny Home Auction benefits boys and girls clubs in Manatee County The online auction opened Thursday on a small solar-powered house donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County by Pearl Homes. Those interested in the 540 square foot home located at 12444 Cortez Road West in Cortez can bid until July 22 at 1 p.m. ET. Online bids can be placed. here. All funds raised will go to Boys and Girls Clubs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/florida/bradenton/business-news-kroger-grocery-delivery-hollywood-stuntman The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos