How Josh O’Connor and Eva Husson Navigated Nudity on “Mothering Sunday”
Having been forced to cancel last year’s Cannes due to the pandemic, 2021 is proving to be a happy nudity year for the festival with this edition’s most discussed film, “Benedetta,” starring a pair of nuns frolicking.
Even the period drama “Mothering Sunday” is not ashamed to show the human body in all its glory, with Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Odessa Young (“Shirley”) right in the forehead in the film. .
Perhaps this is a response to the times we live in, where even the cheek-to-cheek kisses of the Cannes marque on the red carpet are now verboten, although Husson, who filmed “Mothering Sunday” enters the UK’s first and second lockdown last fall, attributes the film’s liberal nudity to its (French / Spanish) upbringing.
“I have a family culture of nudity in the sense that nudity has always been a very natural thing and there is nothing to be ashamed of,” she said. Variety. “And I try to do it in my films, when I can, when it’s relevant. Just because I think we are very touching and beautiful as human beings.
“But I think the male gaze has turned the nudity away in the sense that it does more of it than it is in terms of importance in life,” Husson continued. “I think nudity is also about privacy and how comfortable you are with your own identity.”
Although O’Connor is best known for his role as button-down Prince Charles, he’s no stranger to undressing onscreen, having appeared naked in “God’s Own Country.” O’Connor emphasized the narrative importance of the scenes in which he and Young are undressed in “Mothering Sunday,” saying, “They tell the story so much. They tell things that no writer could write a dialogue for.
Young, who in one memorable scene is walking around a country house – and even eats a pie – fully stripped, was also not disturbed by the task. “I think as actors we are asked all the time to do really weird stuff,” she said. “And actually being naked is, like, not weird.”
Husson says she chose not to use a privacy coordinator for the film’s sex scenes, citing her own experience as an actor, dancer and choreographer. “I understand the need for privacy coordinators because there has been abuse,” she said. “[But] I think for some of us it just doesn’t make sense to put someone else between us and the cast.
“For me, the body is a tool, and you choreograph, you work on muscle memory, and then you move on and work on the more emotional side of things,” she said. “And I don’t want to have to explain this to another person. Believe me, it’s pretty tiring having to get things out of your brain to one person, so the more middlemen I have… I just think it depends on the level of trust in the director and the level of trust. that he creates or that he creates with the actors. “
As for what drew her to the project, which is based on Graham Swift’s 2016 novel of the same name about three families grappling with the loss of their sons in World War I, Husson said, “I don’t didn’t even realize this was a period of filming until a certain point in the game in the sense that for me it was about the characters and the human connection, and it was about the heartache and the how to stay human and alive.
“How do you survive life and hardships, you know? She continued. “And I loved the elegance of the script. And history has shown that no matter how much money you have, life hits you hard.
