9 local galleries showcasing art in July Bloomington Gallery Walk

The Bloomington Gallery Walk, featuring nine participating galleries, took place on July 9. The gallery walk covered a 1 mile stretch from the IU Cook Center to downtown Bloomington.

This month, the event featured By Hand Gallerys In Celebration of Limestone: Quarries & Carvers, IU Cook Centers Darkness and Nothing More by IU Photography Professor Elizabeth Claffey and Gallery B at Bloomingfoods Enchanting Impressions An Inspiring Visual Journey by the Assistant Professor IU Juliana Burrell. Other exhibits include Kendall Reeves’ Spectrum Creative Group Not Too Main Street Galleries and Karen Holtzclaw’s Monroe Convention Center Take Care Art Galleries. Pictura Gallery Magic Show by Carol Golemboski and Venue Fine Art and Gifts Beautiful Paintings by Patricia Rhoden Bartels were also on display.

The Gallery Walk also included the Vault at Gallery Mortgage, which supports and features local artists, according to the Gallery Walk. website.

In addition to art, the gallery walk included a pop-up market at Rainbow Bakery that featured local food, music and art from nine artists, according to their Instagram.

The Gallery Walk is typically held on the first Friday of each month, but the July walk was delayed due to July 4, according to the Gallery Walk website.

Martha Moore, Gallery Walk Chair and owner of the Pictura Gallery, said the event is kid-friendly and Pictura offers free workshops for kids and a scavenger hunt. The event is also the perfect first date or group of friends outing for college students, Moore said.

We tell students that the gallery walk is a great date night because you can buy food in the galleries or it’s a fun thing to visit as a group, Moore said. We think these First Fridays are fun: going out and seeing art, being with your friends, supporting artists and having great conversations.

Attendees can visit the galleries every first Friday, as the galleries provide attendees with new experiences each month, from live entertainment to artists in attendance to discuss their work.

We really go to great lengths to make sure that every gallery has unique new features, new exhibits that weren’t there before, Moore said. entertainment.

Pictura concluded the evening by teaming up with Cicada Cinema to host a free film screening of Orson Welles’ F for Fake which is linked to the Golemboskis Magic Show photography collection, Moore said.

Bloomington Gallery Walk is a collaboration between inner city and UI campus galleries. Bloomington galleries support each other instead of competing, said Kendall Reeves, gallery owner at Spectrum Creative Group.

We’re right next to the By Hand Gallery and we’re not competing with each other, Reeves said. We make it easy for people to come and see both things, we both offer different varieties of merchandise and art.

Spectrum Creative Groups Gallery features Reeves’ collection of photographs of historic architecture found in south-central Indiana, according to the Gallery Walk website.

Bloomington Gallery Walk strives to support local artists in Bloomington and uses First Fridays to showcase local artwork.

Bloomingfoods Gallery B features a collection of vivid metal paintings by adjunct professor and painter Juliana Burrell, who was at the gallery on Friday to discuss her work, said Rhonda Taylor, marketing and communications coordinator.

The new collection of metallic prints is very exciting because it beautifully showcases my works. The prints provide access to amazing artwork for new art collectors looking to take their dorm art collection to a more sophisticated aesthetic, Burrell said.

Taylor said Gallery B is currently accepting applications for future exhibitions and has encouraged local artists to apply.

We strongly support our local artists and we love to support student artists. We are pushing for more UI students and local artists to get involved, Taylor said.

The next Bloomington Gallery walk will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 6, according to the Gallery’s website.