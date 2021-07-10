Dilip Kumar: The actor embodied the aspirations of young and restless independent India

Yusuf Khan, or as everyone called him, was arguably the greatest actor in Hindustani cinema during his first century. From 1944, when he appeared in Jwar Bhata, to 1998 in Qila, he has 60 films to his credit, some in Bengali.

If he has never appeared in any foreign film, it can be said without a doubt that he was one of the three or four great actors of the 20th century in the world. Marlon Brando is the closest comparison to the commitment to progressive causes that Dilip Kumar embodied in his films in the latter case, The Nehruvian Idea of ​​India.

He was born in Peshawar, his family moved during the score to Bombay, where his father set up a fruit marketing business. Young Yusuf went to Khalsa College and worked briefly in a military canteen, where he displayed an entrepreneurial flair.



He was spotted by Devika Rani, the star as well as the head of Bombay Talkies, and debuted in Jwar Bhata in 1944, followed by Pratima in 1945. It was Milan in 1945, directed by Nitin Bose and based on the Rabindranath Tagores 1906 novel Nauka Dubi (The Boatwreck), which won him credit. Bose would become his directorial mentor later in life.

Dilip Kumar’s first hit was Jugnu in 1947 with Noor Jahan, the famous singer-actor. Hits followed steadily over the next 50 years with him in the lead. They were well-made films, with music often by Naushad in the early years and sung by Mohammad Rafi. In 1949 he was in Andaaz, directed by Mehboob Khan, starring Nargis and Raj Kapoor, all three young contemporary mega-stars marking the dawn of a new era in post-independence Hindustani films with a modern and sophisticated approach. Kumar also starred in Aan, directed by Mehboob Khan in 1952, India’s first color film, which premiered in London.

Dilip Kumar began playing the hero in love during the first decade of his career in musical tragedies which saw the hero or heroine or both die in the end Mela (1948), Babul (1950), Jogan ( 1950), Shaheed (1948). He then added the happy, swaggering hero to his repertoire in the early 1950s in films such as Azaad (1955) and Kohinoor (1960). Interestingly, he only played a Muslim character once in K Asifs’ monumental Mughal-e-Azam as Salim, the crown prince.

Kumar has played various roles and embodied the aspirations of young Indians. He was as happy to play rural characters as he was to play urban characters. Unlike his two contemporaries, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, he did not play negative characters. It is only in Mehboob Khans 1954 Amar that he plays the role of a lawyer who rapes a woman. The public refused to accept Dilip Kumar in such a negative role. The film was a rare flop.

In his own 1961 production, Ganga Jamuna, he plays a young villager driven to rebellion, who pays the price as justice runs its course. He played a tangawala in Naya Daur (1957) and a labor activist in Paigham (1959). In Shakti (1982), he plays an honest police inspector facing his son (Amitabh Bachchan).

The Dilip Kumars lineup was shown in his first dual role in Ram Aur Shyam (1967), and his tribal leader character in Tapan Sinhas 1971 Sagina Mahato, his first Bengali film, which was also shot in Hindi as Sagina (1974), with Saira Banu, whom he married. Perhaps marrying Saira Banu was the best thing he did. If he survived most of the contemporaries with whom he began his career, it is thanks to the loving care with which Banu took care of him.

He has won the Filmfare Best Actor Award eight times, the Dadasaheb Phalke Life-time Achievement Award. GoI awarded him the Padma Bhushan in 1991 while the Pakistani government awarded him the Nishaan-e-Imtiaz in 1997.

(The writer is the author of Nehrus Hero: Dilip Kumar in the Life of India)



