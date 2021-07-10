Nury Martinez in the running for acting mayor of LA – NBC Los Angeles

City council chairman Nury Martinez is likely to assume the role of acting mayor of Los Angeles if Mayor Eric Garcetti is confirmed as the next US ambassador to India. President Joe Biden appointed Garcetti to the post on Friday, confirming rumors that have been circulating for weeks.

Garcetti, who has reached his term limit and cannot run for four more years as mayor, is expected to step down in December 2022, but would step down sooner if confirmed by the US Senate.

The city charter assigns the president of the city council, currently Martinez, the role of interim mayor when the mayor is out of state. If Garcetti leaves for the diplomatic post, Martinez would become interim mayor until an interim mayor is appointed by council or a special election is called. The council is unlikely to hold a special election, however, as the mayor’s primary is already set for June 2022.

Mayor Garcetti has served the city of Los Angeles for more than two decades, including eight as mayor, Martinez said in a statement Friday. From raising the minimum wage to dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, I have always been grateful for our partnership and have no doubts that it will do incredible things in this new role. The city is designed to adapt and support change and we will continue, focused on delivering on our promise to rebuild a more resilient Los Angeles.

Rumors started in early May that Biden was considering Garcetti for the ambassadorial post, but the mayor’s office initially said it was speculative and that the mayor was focusing on the city’s direction through the pandemic. of COVID-19.

Garcetti served as national co-chair of Biden’s presidential campaign. Biden announced his choice of Garcetti on Friday, as well as the nominations for ambassadors for Bangladesh, Chile and Monaco.

Today the President announced that I am his candidate for the post of US Ambassador to India. I am honored to accept his appointment to this post, Garcetti said in a statement. I love Los Angeles and will always be an Angeleno. I want you to know that every day that I am your mayor, I will continue to run this city as if it was my first day on the job, with passion, focus and determination.

I have dedicated my life to service – as an activist, as a teacher, as a naval officer, as a public servant, and if confirmed, then as an ambassador. Part of that commitment means that when your nation calls, you answer that call. And if I’m confirmed, I will bring that same energy, commitment and love for this city to my new role and forge partnerships and connections that will help Los Angeles.

The White House announcement on Friday cited Garcetti’s responsibilities for overseeing the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere, the Port of Los Angeles; the country’s largest municipal utility, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power; one of the busiest airports, Los Angeles International Airport; and his time as chairman of the second largest transit agency, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The White House also credited Garcetti with spearheading the city’s successful bid to host the 2028 Olympics and co-founding Climate Mayors, a coalition of 400 U.S. mayors who adopted the Paris climate accord.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Said Garcetti was an excellent choice to serve as the US Ambassador to India. India’s importance to the global economy and national security will only grow over the next few years, and having a firm hand to guide our relationship with this nation is vital.

A civil servant for 20 years, Mayor Garcetti is dedicated to serving our country. He also has a solid understanding of a wide range of issues ranging from immigration and economics to environmental protection and the essential role of human rights. Mayor Garcetti, as the grandson and great-grandson of immigrants, is committed to economic opportunity and justice for all, two core American values ​​that he will effectively defend in India. I look forward to continuing to work with Mayor Garcetti in the years to come.

Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Gonzalez added that Mayor Garcetti has been a transformative and cohesive leader, not only as chairman of the board, but as mayor. From Vice President (Kamala) Harris to Secretary (Health and Human Services) (Xavier) Becerra and others, California, and especially Los Angeles, continues to lead our nation and now represents us around the world. .

The appointment comes amid the city’s explosion in homelessness and a lawsuit against the city and county by the LA Alliance for Human Rights, an association of downtown residents, homeless shelter and homeowners seeking to force local governments to find shelter for the thousands of people camping on the city’s sidewalks.

The city and county are seeking to overturn a judge’s order requiring authorities to provide shelter to every homeless person on Skid Row by October 18.

The appointment also comes amid accusations of misconduct and a Mafia culture of silence within the mayor’s office, which Garcetti claims he did not witness. His former advisor, Rick Jacobs, has been charged with sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed by a Los Angeles police officer. The officer claims Garcetti witnessed the misconduct but closed his eyes. Garcetti denied the allegation.

Last month, Garcetti asked her chief of staff, Ana Guerrero, to step down from her leadership role in response to revelations from the Los Angeles Times that she had posted derogatory remarks in a private Facebook group about the activist. union and civil rights Dolores Huerta. The Times also reported that Guerrero posted suggested comments on planning director Vince Bertoni, who was hired by Garcetti in 2016.