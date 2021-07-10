Book Review: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, by Quentin Tarantino

Once upon a time in hollywood, by Quentin Tarantino (Orion, $ 25)

Commented by Charles Arrowsmith

Two years later Once upon a time in hollywood in theaters, Quentin Tarantino romanticized his Oscar-winning film, calling the result a “complete rethink” of history. Reconditioning, the cynics might think. But that’s not quite true: the book is a separate, tidier, sexier, bloodier experience. More melancholy and a little more oblique in his sense, he broadens the world of the film while commenting on it.

Perhaps the biggest challenge Tarantino faces is that many of his potential readers are experiencing the end. Is not it ? The thriller of the film comes from the anticipation of what will happen when the story catches up on August 9, 1969, the night the Manson family murdered five people at the home of actress Sharon Tate.

But the always cunning Tarantino sees the narrative as a chance to shape the novel in very different ways. By decentring Manson’s plot, he transforms it into another part of the distant LA tapestry of the late ’60s. Rather, the emotional core of the novel lies in his own creations, television cowboy Rick Dalton and his best friend and stuntman, Cliff Booth.

Like the movie, the book follows Rick and Cliff from set to bar to Beverly Hills. Some lines are taken verbatim from the script, but there is also a lot of new material, much of which relates to Cliff’s violent past, only touched upon in the film. We also find more the precocious 8-year-old boy who plays Rick’s half-sister in the television western “Lancer” (a real show for that matter). It is up to him to provide the most pointed meta-commentary on the action of the novel. “[A]To the Actors Studio, ”she said,“ they ask the question: what if the script doesn’t say that? So what would your character do? So what choice would your character make? ”This is, it seems, what Tarantino has been wondering about for a while: when a historic ending isn’t quite right, and if the story could just be … cropped?

At its heart, the book is about the threat posed to Rick and Cliff by the advent of New Hollywood. As an “Eisenhower actor in a Hollywood Dennis Hopper”, Rick faces a “race to the bottom”. Cliff, meanwhile, whose indiscipline on set makes him impossible to hire, increasingly depends on his former boyfriend for a living. Can they survive inevitable change?

Tarantino’s explosive dialogue, with its blend of urban and formal cadences, is almost as effective written as it is read aloud. Although the brilliance with which he imitates the idiom of the time sometimes produces nonsense (“He lights his cancer stick with his silver Zippo in the flashy (loud) way of a cool daddy of the fifties”), in overall, it helps create an authentically luscious atmosphere.

Tarantino is a narrator who loves to show off and say, making him a boisterous if somewhat unruly presence. There is often no dividing line between a character’s perspective and that of the narrator, and given the decidedly non-PC attitudes displayed, it can be a bit overwhelming. It can also disrupt the period effect in a narrated chapter from Charles Manson’s POV, we get an anachronistic quote from Pauline Kael; elsewhere, Candice Bergen is described as “the beauty of the times of the sixties”, a description which certainly belongs to hindsight.

In the absence of the voluptuous thrills of the cinematic experience, the opera splashes, the exuberant camera work, the golden needle drops Once upon a time maybe less like going to the movies and more like a night out with Tarantino. The chapters have the propulsive thrust of anecdotes; its exuberant excess is the dominant charm. Far from being the disposable artefact that it sometimes claims to be, Tarantino’s debut novel may even, as he hinted, herald the start of a new direction for this endlessly inventive director.

– Washington post