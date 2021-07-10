Obama’s Reading List: Here’s What The Former President Recommends You Read This Summer





“While we were still at the White House, I started sharing my summer favorites – and now it’s become a little tradition that I can’t wait to share with all of you. So here’s the deal. of this year. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did, “said Obama at several social platforms

The historical fictional novel details the dark tale of the experience of a Senegalese soldier fighting for the French in WWI. The story – originally written in French – was translated into English by Anna Moschovakis and won the International Booker Prize 2021

Te-Ping Chen’s “Land of Great Numbers” “Land of Big Numbers” is a 10-part short story series – set in and outside of China – about the diverse life of a group of Chinese people. The collection is the Wall Street Journal reporter ‘s first series Te-Ping Chen , who was previously a correspondent in Beijing. “Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe The New York Times bestseller details the lives of three generations of the Sackler family, the American family whose members founded the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma. “Hail Mary Project” by Andy Weir “Project Hail Mary” takes readers on the survival mission of a biologist-turned-college science teacher who, from a ship into outer space, is tasked with saving Earth from destruction. The science fiction novel is the latest from Weir, who also wrote “The Martian”. “When we stop understanding the world” by Benjamn Labatut The fictional tale “ When we stop understanding the world “tells stories of scientists and mathematicians throughout history – such as Albert Einstein, Fritz Haber and Alexander Grothendieck – who shaped the world through their discoveries. “Under a white sky: the nature of the future” by Elizabeth Kolbert In “Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future,” Pulitzer Prize-winning author Kolbert examines humanity’s impact on Earth and raises questions about how and if nature can be saved. “The things we lost in the water” by Eric Nguyen Nguyen’s first novel, “The Things We Lost in the Water,” tells the story of a Vietnamese immigrant who moves to New Orleans with her two sons while her husband remains in Vietnam. Rumaan Alam’s “Leave the World Behind” “Leave the World Behind” is the story of two families – one black and one white – who meet in the midst of impending disaster. The novel explores race, class and family dynamics. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro “Klara and the Sun” explores the world of artificial intelligence through the eyes of the main character – an artificial friend – who sits in a store window anticipating that one day she will be chosen by a customer. In 2017, Ishiguro won the Nobel Prize for Literature. “The Softness of Water” by Nathan Harris The historical fictional novel details life in America at the end of the Civil War for two distinct pairs of characters – the first, two emancipated brothers, and the other, a couple of Confederate soldiers deeply in love. “The Softness of the Water” was a selection from the Oprah Book Club. “Intimities” by Katie Kitamura “Intimacy” tells the story of a woman who, seeking to chart a new course, travels to The Hague and begins working as an interpreter at the International Court. Through her role as an interpreter, the woman immerses herself in the international lives and the complex sagas of those who share their stories with her. Obama’s Summer 2021 Reading List comes just months after he shared his favorite books of 2020, which in December highlighted 17 titles – including “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson, “The Vanishing. Half “by Brit Bennett and” How Much of These Hills “by C Pam Zhang Or.”

