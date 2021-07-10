Jasleen Royal to reduce film work to focus on independent music





Singer Jasleen Royal has found a new perspective in her career. In the future, she wants to focus more on independent music. And that’s why she decided to slow down in her Bollywood projects and become more selective in her choices. I found a ray of hope in the midst of the pandemic and a new perspective on work. Sometimes you get stuck in the rut ke iski deadline, uski deadline, ya yeh karna hai, woh karna hai. In between, you lose perspective on what you want to do and what kind of music you want to release. I had a hiatus from the pandemic, Royal admits. Now, the singer-songwriter is determined to only make music that is close to her heart and that she truly connects with, so she doesn’t risk getting lost in the process. I want to be very selective in the choice of films and work more on my independent music. I just wanna make a movie or two, erase it Din Shagna Da (Phillauri, 2017) hitmaker, and she is quick to admit that before the pandemic I was in the space where I found it very difficult to say no to the work ahead. Woh hota hai na ke when grown-ups call you and you don’t know how to say no. The blurred lines between popular music and Bollywood music instilled confidence in Royal, 29, to explore it more actively. This is no longer the case as only Bollywood music is popular; Independent music has also found a new place, says the singer, who started her career releasing singles, before heading into the world of cinema and winning it over with her distinctive voice and music. There was also a sense of unhappiness seeping into her as she worked more in Bollywood. Part of me wasn’t happy with the way this becomes an actor’s song. I never thought about it before, but now I feel it is wrong. So many times, most filmmakers, actors, or directors thank each other when a new movie song comes along, without any mention of the musicians or lyricists who worked on it. I did not understand that, reason the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan singer.

