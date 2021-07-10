Reviews | Sorry we are not going back to the cinema





I love Vin Diesel so much that he is the only man who could persuade me to return to the movies after Covid. I’m of course talking about F9, the latest installment in the Fast & Furious series, this time pitting Dom Toretto, a long-suffering family member, against his abandoned brother Jakob, played by John Cena. And then there’s Charlize Theron as the ever-evil Cipher and well, whatever. I don’t really care about generally stupid storylines, as long as there are cars and explosions and especially exploding cars. But it’s certainly enough to get me into a little multiplex tonight and shell out the money to see it, the first in-person movie I’ve been to in forever. And I’m not the only one: the muscular franchise has raised more than $ 500 million worldwide since it opened on June 25, more than $ 125 million in the United States and notably more than $ 200 million in China. As the biggest booty of the pandemic era, some in Hollywood see F9’s performance as a sign that theatrical releases are back and that the inevitable push to streaming, which has escalated dramatically due to the pandemic restrictions and consumer fears will subside. After all, much of Hollywood backed down when WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar announced last December that the studio would be releasing its 2021 films in theaters and on its HBO Max streaming service at the same time.

Hollywood reacted as if the former Amazon and Hulu executive had taken all of its Botox. I understand, especially because he and his team struck the deal in a crass way: they didn’t appreciate the enduring importance of talent relationships or didn’t anticipate the pain of forcing a new economic deal on them. an old system. Even still, given most of what Hollywood is pumping, it’s clear Mr. Kilar will be right. He rightly pointed out that streaming is poised to equal and possibly overtake theater as a vital means of distributing entertainment. It was the same in all sectors of activity. After the pandemic, retailers or restaurants or office real estate developers will surely be back, but no, I’m sorry to report better than ever, no matter how hard the old guard denounces the inevitable. Covid only increased the technological power that was already beginning to overwhelm many industries. And the cinemas remain on the lowest floodplain. Change is not new to Hollywood. The powers that be in music and television have managed to make Napster mincemeat and call out names from Netflix, only to watch the digital army being carried forward anyway. Now, of course and obviously, Hollywood has embraced the change and produced an incredible array of entertainment in recent years after many dramatic stomach aches. This is smart, because consumers love both the content, the delivery of digital content, and eventually as the water balances out, as it always does, people in Hollywood cinema will find the necessary economic balance. When streaming is an option, given the drop in the price of home theaters and the rise in streaming capabilities, more and more people will take it up. And the theater industry, including in trouble chains, will continue to shrink, and work to sell tickets unless theater owners improve the movie experience and provide better service. Or just admit that operating a theater is a labor of love.

A good example of the latter is director Quentin Tarantinos’ recent purchase of the truly wonderful Vista Theater in Los Angeles, where he plans to show new films only on film and not via digital projection. I might bite once or twice when I’m in town, but more like a picturesque gesture. I’m here to tell you that it won’t make most theaters cool or more profitable again. Except, of course, when the entertainment industry pumps mega-products like Fast & Furious and even The Quiet Place, Part II, which has beaten F9 so far with over $ 145 million in domestic revenue and has been the first blockbuster in months to play theatrically exclusively for several weeks before being available for streaming. Both have been helped by pent-up demand, but also by the fact that they are events. Well, see if the future aspirants, lined up like planes in a crowded airport ready to fly, can take off. Well, sort of: Disneys Black Widow is out July 9, both in theaters and on Disney Plus with $ 30 Premier access, and Gunpowder Milkshake will debut on Netflix on Wednesday and hit theaters there. ‘foreigner from Thursday.

I watch both at home because for the most part I now like it that way and will do it more and more. I know I’m what Hollywood might call an early adopter, so reject me as much as you want. But if you don’t want to listen to me, try Vin Diesel in the original Fast & Furious: It doesn’t matter if you gain an inch or a mile. Winning earnings.

