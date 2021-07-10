Jungle Cruise Ride reopens at Disneyland with updates and Easter eggs





One of Disneyland’s original attractions since opening day in 1955 has been given a whole new revamp, with an expanded storyline, new characters, and Easter eggs galore in the queue. , and Collider, along with a handful of select outlets, landed an invitation to be one of the first guests to ride on the newly redesigned Jungle Cruise. Officially open to guests on July 16, which means there are still some finishing touches to be added by then, the ride retains all the heart and humor (fear not, you can always check out the back of the l ‘water!) for which it’s known, while also adding new humor to the adventure, and the new scenes fit in perfectly with the comedic tone.

When Walt disney originally created the original Jungle Cruise, he based it on the True Life Adventure TV shows and movies he made, so it’s very realistic for people who really don’t not traveled much at the time, and it had a much more serious tone. Boat captains still lead guests on an expedition through the African Nile, the Amazon of South America, the Irrawaddy of Southeast Asia, and the Ganges of India, but what ‘they meet along the way has changed over the years.

According to Susana Tubert, Creative Director of Disney Live Entertainment at Walt Disney Imagineering, “When we first started exploring our creative approach to refreshing jungle cruising, we gave ourselves some guiding principles. The first was how important it was to keep the attraction light and comedic tone. We wanted to make sure we stayed true to the humor. And then the second was about finding opportunities to find ways to bring an inclusive brushstroke through attraction, but that would feel relevant, authentic, and organic. . . We put the characters and our guests in these unexpected scenarios that they have to overcome, and then the funny thing is that at the end of the ride, the guests and the skippers actually realize that this are the animals that have the last laugh. ”

RELATED: 15 Things To Know About The ‘Jungle Cruise’ From Our Visit To Disney Adventure Movie Set

When it comes to the aspect of diversity and inclusiveness, to reflect not only the guests but the cast members today, Imagineers expanded the story of the ride and centered it around Alberta Falls. , the world famous granddaughter of Dr. Albert Falls, as the owner of the Jungle Navigation Company Ltd. Alberta has traveled and cultivated a lot, and it’s his friends who make up the safari for explorers around the world who now find themselves stuck in a tree when their journey doesn’t quite go as planned.

Even though he no longer spawns in the merry-go-round, Shopkeeper Sam still has an item-for-sale slot that he collected from Lost & Found and made available in his gift shop. He’s just not available to be there himself because he’s collecting new inventory.

In addition to marking the 66th anniversary of the much-loved attraction, the reopening is also a callback to the upcoming blockbuster action film starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Emily blunt, which hits theaters and Disney + Premier Access on July 30. A bit like with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Jungle cruise was directly inspired by its namesake, which in turn led to a bunch of fun nods to the movie throughout the upper and lower levels of the queue.

“We were able to get The Rock’s jacket, and the office which is now run by Alberta Falls has a lot of wonderful gifts from people you might recognize, and wonderful photographs of her grandfather and people you know,” shared Kim Irvine, Executive Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering. “There’s a map from the movie, which plays a very special role, when they’re trying to piece together the jungle maps. I don’t want to spoil it because I love the sense of discovery, but watch each scene carefully and you will see some funny things.

As an added bonus, guests will also be able to enjoy the new Pineapple Split at Tropical Hideaway, featuring DOLE Whip, blueberries, strawberries and tangerines, topped with coconut-caramel sauce, crushed plantains, dried hibiscus and walnuts. of grilled coconut. This delicious concoction will be served in a keepsake container that looks like a Jungle cruise ship with a red and white striped awning, while supplies last.

Changes to this attraction are also underway in the Magic Kingdom park at the Walt Disney World Resort, and are expected to be completed later this summer. For guests jumping between California and Florida, there will be differences between each of the experiences, including a new scene involving chimpanzees and butterflies.





“Jungle Cruise”: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Explain What Makes a Great Disney Adventure Movie Forget “Romancing the Stone”, it’s Romance the Rock time.

Read more





About the Author

Steve weintraub

(9318 articles published)

Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As editor-in-chief, he took the site from a small bedroom operation to millions of readers around the world. If you want to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and photos of cats doing silly things. More from Steve Weintraub