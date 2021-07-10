Ananya Panday, Sister Rysa are consoled by Mother Bhavana Pandey at Grandmother’s funeral; Chunky performs the last rites | Bollywood

Ananya Panday was inconsolable at the death of her grandmother Snehlata Panday. Still images from the funeral show the actor and his sister Rysa crying as their mother Bhavana Pandey consoled them.

Ananya Panday, who had been spotted earlier by the city paparazzi, then rushed to her grandmother to join her family at the time of her mourning. Her father, actor Chunky Panday, was supported by friends and family as he performed the last rites for his mother. Ananya’s cousin, Ahaan Panday, was also seen with the family, accompanying her grandmother and uncle Chunky in the ambulance.

Chunky Panday performing the last rites for his mother.

Ahaan Panday in the ambulance.

Ananya Panday with Rhya. Bhavana and Seema Khan.

The funeral was also attended by Bhavana and Chunky’s friends, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni and her husband Samir Soni. Seema was also seen consoling Ananya outside the house. Shabina Khan and politician Bhai Jagtap, Baba Siddique and others were also pictured arriving for the last rites.

Ananya was close to her grandmother and even shared a post for her on Women’s Day. Chunky had also shared a special photo of his mother on Mother’s Day this year.

In caption, he wrote: “Always A Mama’s Boy. My mother on the set of Gunahon ka Faisla 1988. Happy Mother’s Day everyone.”

Ananya is the eldest daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. His last outing was Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She was also seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryam Ananya will next be seen starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s upcoming domestic noir film.