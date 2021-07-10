The role of Bruh is the latest addition to trans actress Quei Tanns Diverse Hollywood Resum • EBONY

Trans actress and activist that tann, who has played a wide range of characters in just a few short years, is happy to now settle into a recurring role in Tyler Perrys Bruh. Tann plays police officer Darla Grills in the sitcom BET +, which chronicles the escapades of a group of black men in their thirties.

If Tann sounds familiar to you, then you might have seen her in another streaming series, Satire. Dear Whites on Netflix. Or maybe you caught him on ABC too How to get away with a murder. She has also been in short films including Postmark, which was produced under the mentorship of Lena Waithe and is currently working on the TikTok series Hidden canyons, which explores LGBTQ + issues and relationships.

Tann, who laughs back with the Hollywood maxim 18, to play younger when asked about his age, has grown rapidly. As a child, says the Los Angeles native, she suffered physical abuse from a close family member, which prompted her and her mother to move to Las Vegas.

According to the actress, working with Perry now feels like a loop moment. When all of this was going on, “she said, referring to the torment she suffered under her attacker,” Tyler Perrys is playing [were coming out]. In the black community where I lived, we [heard about them] outside the church, hairdressing salons and barber shops. I looked at these pieces from the age of 4.

These plays, and most of Mr. Perrys’ projects, are about black women and often black women fleeing abuse, finding love, ”she continues,“ you know, the power of black women. These pieces were truly a haven for me and they taught me an incredible lesson early on.

She remembers being intrigued by the idea of ​​acting when she saw the relatively simple lives of child stars on her favorite TV shows. When I was younger I remember watching It’s so Raven and watch Zack and Cody’s sequel life. They all looked so happy, like they had no problem, she recalls. I wanted this in my life. Therefore, she asked her mother to enroll her in acting classes and then performed school plays and community theater. Once I was 16 I got my license and said goodbye to Vegas and went back to Los Angeles and did it, she adds.

I slept in my car, I lived in a youth homeless shelter, I [crashed at] a marijuana grow house. I did everything I had to do to find a way, and it was the craziest trip, she laughed, but I got where I wanted to go. I was focused. I was not there to party; I didn’t drink or go to clubs. I had enough excitement just trying to do it.

The actress explains that she ended up sleeping in her car after the house of culture was searched. It was straight out of a movie with guns and dogs, all that stuff. The police let me go and I had no place to stay, she shares. Fortunately, a woman she met told her about emergency shelters that house young people under the age of 18. Tann ended up staying at the Los Angeles Youth Network for a bit before landing at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

They really made me solid, admits the actress. I stayed there for about 12 months and absolutely loved their program. The ’s program allows you to set aside about 80 percent of your check in a savings fund. Once your 12 months are over and you graduate from the program, you see very good savings, she adds. This is something that I have taken with me in my profession now; I put the money in a Roth IRA. You should always take care of your bottom line. When you experience homelessness and feel hungry, it is something that stays with you.

Another thing that has stayed with her is her commitment to giving back to the shelter that has supported her through her difficult times. I’m queer myself and consider myself an activist for everyone in the LGBT community, she says. Often times I just go back to the LGBT center. Sometimes we will do some testing. Sometimes well help with certain events, such as talent events. Sometimes his education.

See also



Tann, who has played both queer and non-queer characters, says she made the transition at a young age. Obviously when I was extremely young I didn’t have a clear understanding of what gender and what it was and how we separate, segregate and classify people. I didn’t understand race that way either. But, when I was younger, I was still Quei.

Before I could even put a label on everyone in my family, everyone in my community was harassing me because I’m feminine, because I’ve always been a girl, ”she shares. “It’s just something that they’ve always tried to control the same way they always try to control black people for speaking a certain way, wearing a certain type of clothing, or speaking out.” a certain way. It was exactly the same thing people in my community were trying to do to me.

They controlled my natural expression, and they tried to push me away, they tried to shame me, and it never worked because you will always be who you are, she explains.

I knew it, before I knew anything else, I knew I was always going to be true to myself. And that’s what I did.

Season 2 of Bruh is available for streaming on the BET + .

