Matt Damon Reveals He Missed This Greatest Hollywood Movie For “Moral” Reasons





The Martian Actor Matt Damon is arguably one of Hollywood’s most prominent figures with a number of versatile films to his name. From big-budget space movies to critically acclaimed independent films, the actor is widely recognized for his ability to direct quality films that showcase his stellar acting. But like any actor, Damon let go of a movie that ends up being a huge hit. Matt Damon Turned Down The Greatest Hollywood Movie Ever Made? The 50-year-old actor was teaching a master class at the Cannes Film Festival, according to information from Fox News, and confided in his audience about the time he had to turn down a big budget film and the big salary that has been offered with. Revealing he dropped the lead role in the 2009 sci-fi movie Avatar, the actor was also offered 10% of the film by director James Cameron, the star confirmed. However, the actor had to refuse the generous offer for “moral” reasons. When the role was offered to the notable actor, he had already committed to the action-franchise.Jason bourne series and decided not to abandon it. The shocking revelation was sure to blow internet users away, however, Damon’s friend actor John Krasinski hilariously responded to the incident. Matt said he relayed the news to Office actor who in turn dramatically rose from the table in shock and said nothing would have changed in Damon’s life except that they are currently having this conversation in space. Learn more about Avatar After Matt Damon’s rejection, the role went to Sam Worthington, who won several notable awards for his performance, including an Academy Award for Science Fiction, Horror and Fantasy Films. The actor should also be part of his next sequel. Upon hearing the news, the Goodwill hunting The actor was in awe as he taught at the Cannes Film Festival. The film retained its highest grossing film title of all time with a box office of $ 2.8 billion worldwide. Actors like Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez and Zoe Saldana have also been featured in key roles. IMAGE – AP Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/hollywood-news/matt-damon-reveals-he-passed-up-on-this-biggest-hollywood-movie-for-moral-reasons.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos