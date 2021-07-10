Entertainment
Richmond buzzes about choosing the 2021 book | Entertainment
BATAVIA The committee that organizes the Richmond Reads community reading project has read a lot of books, looking for something that might interest people after a difficult year.
We were all feeling exhausted in the midst of the pandemic and we kind of moved away from more dramatic books, said Samantha Stryker Basile, community and adult service library for the Richmond Memorial Library. Stryker Basile is also the coordinator of Richmond Reads.
Thursday, the show unveiled its 2021 selection: The Music of Bees by Eileen Garvin.
About 30 people came to the library to see the big reveal.
We were kind of drawn to the books with a note of hope and uplifting messages, said Stryker Basil.
The bee music has been chosen by national book clubs and has been recommended by various publications. Garvin’s debut novel is a Pick Good Morning America Buzz, A Good Housekeeping Book Club, IndieNext, LibraryReads, and is recommended by: People, The Washington Post, Womans World, NY Post, BookRiot, Bookish, Christian Science Monitor, Nerd Daily , The Tempest, Midwestness, The Coil and others.
At the center of The Music of the Bees is 44-year-old Alice Holtzman. She is stuck in a dead end job, with no family and now in shock over the unexpected death of her husband. Alice started having panic attacks whenever she thought about how her life hadn’t turned out the way she had dreamed of. Even the beloved bees that she raises in her spare time don’t help her feel any better these days.
In the throes of a panic attack, she nearly collided with Jake, a troubled paraplegic teenager with Hood River County’s largest mohawk as she was carrying 120,000 bees in the back of her van. Charmed by Jake’s genuine interest in his bees and seeking to save him from his toxic family life, Alice surprises herself by inviting Jake to his farm.
And then there’s Harry, a 24-year-old with debilitating social anxiety who is desperate for work. When he applies to Alice’s advertisement for a part-time farm helper, he is shocked to find himself hired.
As an unexpected friendship blossoms between Alice, Jake, and Harry, an infamous pesticide company takes hold in town, threatening the local bee population and highlighting deep-rooted corruption in the community. The unlikely trio must unite for the sake of the bees, and in doing so, they may well forge a new future for themselves.
Garvin was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest. She lives in Oregon and has been a freelance writer for over 15 years, writing about travel, outdoor recreation, and small business.
She is currently enrolled in the Master Beekeeper Apprentice Program with the Extension Service at Oregon State University.
His interest in these fascinating pollinators led him to his first attempt at fiction, Stryker Basil said.
Richmond Reads will also include an art program, a real beekeeping-themed discussion program and a visit from a master gardener who will present a program on pollinators.
I want people to get the same note of hope that we (from the book) do, she said.
Richmond Reads is a community reading program that started in 2019 at the Richmond Memorial Library. Each year, a committee reads dozens of titles and selects a work of fiction to share with the community. Stryker Basile said the great thing about the program is that it brings people together who might not meet normally.
Programs and discussions are then created around the selected title.
Previous selections include Southernmost by Silas House and Nothing More Dangerous by Allen Eskens.
Copies of The Music of Bees will be available for sale for $ 15, in cash or by check payable to the Friends of the Richmond Memorial Library, and the library will have plenty of copies to borrow. Copies will also be available for purchase at the library until the author’s virtual tour in October.
