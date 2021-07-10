Priyanka Chopra enjoys Wimbledon final with Kate Middleton and Prince William





The Wimbledon Finals saw some of Hollywood’s A-List personalities in attendance. Among the starred participants,Bajirao Mastani Actress Priyanka Chopra was also seen enjoying the game. Dressed elegantly for the occasion, the actress was also joined by many other Hollywood celebrities in London. Priyanka Chopra at the Wimbledon final One of the oldest tennis tournaments in London saw several celebrities attend the women’s singles final match between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. This year, Bollywood lead actress Priyanka Chopra was seen enjoying the game. The actress donned a long-sleeved stand-up collar. white floral dress with a high bun. In the video shared by the official Wimbledon Instagram account, the actress was seen sitting with her friend Natasha Poonawalla and chatting during the match. Photo credit: Priyanka Chopra IG However, the actress was accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William in the front seats. The Duchess donned a green dress while Prince William was seen in a classic blue suit. Along with many celebrities, tennis champions Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King were seen striking up a conversation with Kate Middleton during the match. In a hilarious video uploaded to Instagram, Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King were seen engaged in a mild argument related to the ongoing game. Wimbledon also shared photos of Impossible mission star Tom Cruise enjoys the match with Dame Maggie Smith. Learn more about Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects Priyanka Chopra is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood with many successful films to her name. OfMujhse Shaadi Karogi atDil Dhadakne Do, the actress has proven her versatility time and time again, taking on films in all genres. After the success of his first Hollywood show Quantum, the actress was rarely seen in Bollywood movies, however, she had several Hollywood movies and series planned for years to come. Currently working in London, the actress has completed filming for her upcoming romantic film.Text for you with Sam Heughan. She will also appear in Amazon Studios’ big budget series. Citadel. Priyanka will be seen opposite Chris Pratt in the film titledCowboy Ninja Viking. IMAGE – AP & PTI Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

