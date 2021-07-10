Rucha Inamdar wins Ottawa Indian Film Festival: I welcome this recognition | Bollywood





Recognition of Indian actors abroad is now common. And Rucha Inamdar, who recently won the Special Jury Prize at the Ottawa Indian Film Festival, joins the list. The actor won the Aditya Kripalanis director’s award Not today, which highlights the issue of mental health. In the film, Inamdar plays a 24-year-old girl and her first day in a suicide prevention center. It is a very special film, because it is about such an important subject. The story is about this young girl and a middle aged 52-year-old man who are desperate for hope. The film is all heart. I am very happy to receive this award, shares a delighted Inamdar. Speaking of how international recognition is making a difference for returning actors to India, the actress, best known for her roles in web series such as Criminal justice and Operation Parindey, believes that this is definitely a boost for his career. This is what we have seen for all these years. I think that any form of international recognition changes something for this actor at home. You get more recognition, your work reaches more people. They are like opportunities to create and get a new job. I look at this recognition very positively, she thinks. This award came at the right time for Inamdar as it is a major stimulus for her in these uncertain times when everyone’s work schedule has been greatly affected. This pandemic has affected me a lot. All the shoots that were supposed to go upstairs have not yet started. A few who started shooting are now stranded. This is the case for everyone. I tried to stay this constructive and use that time to grow taller, the actor says. Although she notes that delays and postponements are disrupting her career, she is quick to add that she tries to stay positive about the situation. I am fortunate to be in a position where I can float. Honestly, I don’t care about my career. I know I’m good at my job and even if there is a hiatus I will come back to it in its glory and there would be people who would like to work with me, she concludes on a hopeful note.

