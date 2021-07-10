“Flag Day”: film review | Cannes 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter

Sean Penn’s directorial career has followed an erratic trajectory, channeling raw feelings during his debut in 1991 Indian runner, culminating in the 2007 ruminant survival drama In nature and diving with the deaf-mutes of 2016 The last face, who used a backdrop of human rights abuses in Africa to spin a tortured romance between handsome Westerners. He returned to Cannes competition five years after this fiasco with Flag day, which is a significant improvement even if his sincere intentions cannot exceed the prosaic portrayal of a crook recklessly snatching up the American Dream.

This is the first time Penn has directed himself, with daughter Dylan Penn (and in a smaller role, son Hopper Jack Penn) in an adaptation of journalist Jennifer Vogel’s 2005 memoir. Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life.

Flag day The bottom line

More fireworks than fuel.

Release date: Friday August 20

Location: Cannes Film Festival (Competition)

Throw away: Dylan Penn, Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, Katheryn Winnick, Norbert Leo Butz, Regina King, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble, Hopper Jack Penn

Director: Sean Penn

Scriptwriters: Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, based on the memoir of Jennifer Vogel, Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life Rated R, 1 hour 48 minutes

As a study of complicated family dynamics, the bonding love intertwined with the pain of a man who again and again fails his loved ones, the film is hampered by a surprisingly pedestrian storyline from the talented brothers Jez and John-Henry. Butterworth who crosses the literary voice-over with numbing effect. But he also succumbs to Penn’s worst indulgences, taking on big blasts of volatility rather than trying to reach the lost soul of a desperate man and the yearning for a girl who so wants to believe he is. able to change.

The title comes from John Vogel’s birthday on June 14, a date that commemorates the adoption of the American flag in 1777. After the bank seized another property he purchased on a purchase plan above of her means, her jaded mother (Dale Dickey in a brief but always welcome appearance) says, “Never trust a bastard born on Flag Day.” Calling himself a contractor, John has a habit of buying homes and businesses he can’t afford and then disappearing or setting buildings on fire. His daughter Jennifer (Dylan Penn) observes in his endless narration that he believed being born on Flag Day meant the country owed him a celebration.

The film begins its inevitable ending in 1992, the culmination of a six-month police manhunt after John omits bail. Regina King makes an appearance as a sympathetic American marshal who knows what it’s like to lose a father; she talks softly to Jennifer about the chaotic events she watched unfold on live TV news, explaining that John printed $ 22 million in counterfeit bills and faced 25 years in prison.

The action then returns at various times in the 1970s and 80s, with Jennifer and her younger brother Nick played at age 6 and 4, respectively, by Addison Tymec and Cole Flynn, and in their 20s by Jadyn Rylee and Beckam Crawford before. Penn’s own children intervene. Jennifer recounts how John came and went with their lives throughout their childhood, trying to make it seem like every impulsive decision was part of a plan. When the last plan implodes in the summer of 1975, it takes off, leaving their mother Patty (Katheryn Winnick) with unpaid bills, chronic depression, and a habit of drinking.

When Patty is no longer able to cope, the children are taken by their uncle Beck (Josh Brolin) to live with their father and his much younger new girlfriend Debbie (Bailey Noble). But his debts catch up with him again brutally, causing even more disruption. By the time Jennifer is a goth high school student, she is on drugs and seems likely to follow her father’s dark path. When Patty’s new man, Doc (Norbert Leo Butz) attempts to sexually assault her and her mother chooses to remain blind to her laziness, Jennifer storms off and gets on a Greyhound bus to find her father.

From the outset, the storyline settles into a repetitive pattern of upheaval, new beginnings and bitter disappointments, punctuated by so many outbursts of howling rage that they have little oomph. The film could have made more use of its quieter moments, such as an emotional farewell between Jennifer and Nick, in which he clearly feels abandoned but understands that his sister has no choice.

When she finds John, Jennifer is determined to straighten her out and her father, and he plays the game by buying a briefcase for a made-up sales executive position. He even had a routine job driving airport freight vehicles for a while, but it wasn’t long before his criminal urges picked up again with a bank robbery, adding to a slew of failed schemes and laundered money.

As an actor and director, Penn is obviously drawn to the outlaw characters who have embraced the myth of America as the land of opportunity for all. He conveys affection and compassion for the self-delusion that allows John to see himself as an adventurer and to pass that joy on to his daughter. We’ve seen this character countless times before, but the movie wobbles even more when he’s not around. While Dylan Penn’s performance is good, the writing becomes embarrassed in its mix of squeaky, upbeat poetry as Jennifer finds herself alone, hooked up with junkies and no-hopers in a series of bad wigs as she tries out. to understand it is destined to become.

There are funny ironies in the script – that Jennifer is trying to make her way through a college journalism class using tricks she learned from her father, but instead doing so based on her natural abilities; that John spent his time in prison working in the printing press, learning skills that would facilitate his biggest project.

But too much of the drama seems predictable, despite its cachet of authenticity “based on a true story.” “People change,” John tells Jennifer when he resurfaces on parole after she started working for the Minneapolis alternative newspaper City Pages. We know Jennifer is right to be wary of letting him come back into her life, not only because the end of the story has already been revealed, but because of the pre-programmed feel of the script and the passing character arc. all over.

Just being able to get actors like King, Brolin, Butz, Dickey, and Eddie Marsan for small roles shows that Penn still commands respect from the industry and surrounds himself with skilled craftsmen. The mix of soft guitar on the sheet music by Joseph Vitarelli with original songs by Cat Power, Glen Hansard and In nature collaborator Eddie Vedder, in particular, adds texture. And DP Danny Moder shoots the father-daughter love-making scenes through the golden haze of memory (a reminder of Terrence Malick’s influence on Penn), unlike the darker look as The Lies of John become impossible to buy.

It’s just a shame that there isn’t more personal imprint on the material to save it from its independent film shots. Flag day isn’t a complete dud, and if an anonymous director had, the film would likely get a pass. But given the emotional stakes involved, it’s neither terribly memorable nor moving.