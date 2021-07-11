Every Goodfellas actor who appears in The Irishman

Martin Scorsese is known to reuse actors in his films, so here are all the actors from Goodfellas who also appears in his 2019 gangster film Irish. Goodfellas has been noted as one of the greatest films of all time, and arguably Scorsese’s highest career achievement. The 1990 film continued Scorsese’s trend of violence, profanity, crime, and quick storytelling that he would perfect in the wolf of Wall Street and later bring back Irish.

Goodfellas tells the story of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), a young New Yorker who gets carried away in the life of a gangster. Henry makes his way to the top of the crowd, but faces a total fall throughout the second half of the film. Irish, a police epic lasting over 3.5 hours, follows Frank Sheeran (Robert de Niro), a union leader who gets involved with the mob as a hitman for the Bufalino crime family. Irish It was also the first time that Scorsese had worked with Al Pacino, who was the other notable actor in the crime of The Godfather franchise.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: All Goodfellas References In The Irishman

Both films are based on memoirs and real life stories of famous American gangsters. Interestingly, the two feature a clash between Irish and Italian gangsters, where the main character is ostracized for his Irish descent among the Italian cohorts. Goodfellas and Irish are also notable for losing many Oscars they were nominated for which critics were sure would go to Scorsese and his loyal acting partners. Among his influential style and themes, Scorsese is famous for its star actors and a few returning actors in his filmography. Here is a breakdown of all Goodfellas actors who later appeared in Irish.

Robert de Niro

Scorsese and de Niro have become one of Hollywood’s most infamous collaboration teams, with the latter appearing in nine of Scorsese’s feature films. Goodfellas was Niros’ sixth collaboration with Scorsese after Middle streets, Taxi driver, New York, New York, Angry bull, and The king of comedy. Although featured as a lead actor, de Niro actually has a less prominent role in Goodfellas than one might think. He plays Jimmy Conway, the mentor of Henry’s gangster who ends up betraying him late in the film. Jimmy was a full member of the Mafia who also participated in the brutal murder of Billy Batts and organized the Luftuansia airport robbery.

In IrishRobert de Niro plays much more of an aging role in Henry Hill, this time becoming the guy who finds himself wrapped up in the crowd but not necessarily in the crime community. De Niros’ character Frank Sheeran became known as a guy who didn’t want to sneak into the crowd from the start, so more criminal families brought him in to do their dirty work. Although Sheerans’ ending is configured the same way as Henry Hills, Sheeran pleads fifth in court, so he never swings but ends up serving jail time. De Niro was notably not nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars, a sadly common pattern in his collaborations with Scorsese.

Joe pesci

While Joe Pesci and Scorsese have collaborated on several occasions, he stands out for his criminal roles outside of the Scorsese films. He even starred in the Youth Christmas movie Alone at home as one of the burglars terrorizing Kevin McCallister the same year as Goodfellas. Pesci has collaborated with Scorsese four times, and all of the films involve criminal relations or gangsters. The duo first worked together in Raging bulls with Goodfellas, Casino, and Irish Following. Three of his collaborations with Scorsese have earned him nominations and a win for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars.

Related: The True Story Of The Irishman The Netflix Movie Leaves Out

Pesci has one of the most terrifying roles in Goodfellas like Tommy DeVito, a big mafia boss who gets beat up after falsely believing he is becoming a grown man. Pesci won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Goodfellas, sealing his title as a great gangster actor of all time. Twenty-nine years later, Pesci again teamed up with Scorsese in another supporting role in Irish. He portrayed Russell Bufalino in a role similar to Tommy as the head of the Bufalino crime family where he employs the character of Niros, although he is ultimately jailed instead of being murdered for his crimes. Pesci was again nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars for Irish, with Al Pacino for the same movie, however, both lost to Brad Pitt for Once upon a time in hollywood.

Welker White

Welker White has a fairly small filmography, with most of his big movie roles being in films directed by Scorsese. She doesn’t appear to be a fan of the gangster genre outside of Scorsese given that the outside credits include Eat Pray Loveand Circle of Missing Poets. She appeared in three Scorsese films including Good guys, the wolf of Wall Street, and Irish. White stars as Lois Byrd in Goodfellas, who is involved in the crime family as Henry and Karens’ babysitter / drug courier, but doesn’t really care what happens to them somehow in dire situations, she just wants her lucky hat. Almost 30 years later in Irish, White appears as union leader, Jimmy Hoffas’ wife, Jo. She becomes part of the plot when she suspects one of Jimmy’s enemies of planting a bomb in the car after firing her from her job. His two roles in Scorsese Goodfellas and Irish also feature key scenes involving phone calls and cars.

Paul Herman

Paul Herman is a recurring short Scorsese actor who is best known for appearing in a variety of crime-based gangster shows and films. Apart Goodfellas and Irish, Herman played roles in The Sopranos, Silver Linings Playbook, Once upon a time in america, and Cop lands. Herman is credited as a dealer in Goodfellas, although it is upgraded to Gambler in the phone booth in Casino. His role as Whispers DiTullio in Irish is one of his most well-known roles, which he probably won after his success in a recurring role in The Sopranos. Among IrishAs Whispers, Herman is the character who asks Frank to bomb the Delaware-based Cadillac Linen Service.

Bo Dietl

Part-time actor, consulting partner and retired police detective Bo Dietl rose to fame after an autobiography of his police career was turned into a 1998 film. A tough cop, in which he was played by Stephen Baldwin. Scorsese picked up on Dietls’ connection to the crime and included it in several of his films such as Goodfellas, the wolf of Wall Street (in which he plays himself), and Irish. Dietl typically played the role of the detective or cop who hunted down the antihero protagonists of the Scorseses films until he played the role of union leader and gangster Joseph Glicmo in Irish. Before Irish and The wolf of Wall Street, Dietl portrayed the detective who arrests Henry Hill in Goodfellas.

Related: Goodfellas: How The Real Gangsters Responded To The Movie

Philippe Suriano

Philip Suriano is known for starring in crime films in the 1990s, eventually returning to the screen after a 21-year hiatus for Irish. He played a very small role in Goodfellas as Ciceros 60s Crew # 2, although he got an important role as Dominic Santoro in the movie Scorseses Casino several years later. In another minor role, Suriano played the Silver Shop Owner in Irish with his actual son playing the role of Silver Shop Owners Son.

Garry Pastore

Another actor who gets small roles in Scorsese films, Garry Pastore has only starred in six films, four of which are dark Scorsese films. It was featured in Angry bull, Goodfellas, Casino, and recently Irish, while his two other roles are in Analyze that and Blazin. Pastor plays Mikey Franzese in Goodfellas, seen when Henry walks into the Bamboo Lounge and is introduced to a variety of notable gangsters. In Irish, Pastore returns in a small role as Frank Sidone, another real-life gangster who was murdered in 1980 and who apparently played a role in the murder of Harvey Keitels’ character Angelo Bruno. His probable Scorsese believed that Pastore had just the face that the real gangsters of the time would have had.

Franck Aquilino

The Camp Scorsese actor appears in several of his films, but mostly in extremely minor roles. In Goodfellas, Aquillinio is credited as playing Batts Crew # 2, which isn’t really the team you want to be a part of in the movie. Additionally, he stars as Friendly Lounge Guy Butchie in Irish, a step above Goodfellas and on the better side of the law this time. Aquilino typically stars in minor roles involving crime, bars, and cards, having small roles in movies like After hours, Analyze that, and Married to the crowd.

Vito Picone

Lead singer of Vito and The Elegants, Vito Picone only has three credits on screen, all based on gangsters and featuring him himself. His first role was in Goodfellas where he makes a cameo appearance as himself, which was repeated similarly in the pilot episode of The Sopranos. In 2019, Scorsese brought back Picone to play the manager / himself of Villa Roma in Irish.

Next: Irishman: The Real Story Behind The Bufalino Crime Family

The 13 Marvel movies released after Black Widow





About the Author