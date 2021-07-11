Entertainment
Bomb threat causes long shutdown of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport, confusing passengers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. A bomb threat on Saturday temporarily halted flights at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, caused panic among passengers and triggered the evacuation of two terminals before operations returned to normal.
No explosive devices were reported by a bomb squad from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which was summoned after the threat was reported at around 8:49 a.m.
Shortly after noon, they gave the go-ahead and passengers were readmitted to Terminals 2 and 3, both of which had been emptied of customers and airline employees.
As a precaution, MEPs evacuated Terminals 2 and 3 and also closed the entrance to the airport. BSO’s bomb squad is investigating. Those heading to the airport are asked to avoid the area, according to a 11:46 am message.
Less than an hour later, the deputies gave the green light. Delta Air Lines, the main carrier at Terminal 2, has started to readmit customers, a spokeswoman for the company’s Atlanta headquarters said.
The sheriff’s office did not provide any immediate information on who sounded the alarm or if a suspicious object contributed to the emergency.
Passengers spent the morning wondering what had happened, and after the green light, some criticized the lack of information. One reported mixed signals from the authorities.
It really scared people off, said Marcia Assis, 57, a newlywed returning home to Toronto after marrying her husband in Key West.
As the couple waited for their American Airlines flight to Chicago in Terminal 3, she said, a public announcement advises customers not to leave the building. Then another told them to leave.
There was a lot of confusion and no one knew what to do, Assis said. I was scared because they didn’t tell us what had happened. I thought it was a fire and thought it wasn’t safe here if everyone had to evacuate and they couldn’t explain what had happened.
I thought I wanted to live here and start my new life with my husband, she added. But not now.
Another passenger, Taja Accime, 32, was heading to the airport in an Uber for a 13-hour flight. At around 10:30 a.m., his car got stuck in traffic stuck around Griffin Road.
No one was able to move, said Accime, who missed his flight to visit family members in the Bahamas. She started checking social media, traffic reports and the Sheriff’s Office website for information.
The information from the FLL airport was really bad, she said. Uber dropped her off at nearby Chipotle and soon after, the airport gave the green light.
If we had known things were clearing up even 15 minutes before that, if they had tweeted that everything was open as soon as it happened at 11 a.m., we would have taken our flight, she said.
With the crisis over, airlines reported flight delays that caused long lines of passengers at affected terminals.
Delta displayed the delays of eight departures and five arrivals on suspended screens.
United Airlines, which operates from Terminal 1, said three flights were delayed. But they left the airport later that afternoon, spokeswoman Maddie King said in an email. She said the carrier did not anticipate other problems.
The first posts on the airport’s official social media pages cited a security investigation as passengers posted messages saying they had been informed of a bomb threat.
At around 11:30 a.m., the airport released an update saying the lower level carriageway was open and access to Terminals 1 and 4, as well as the car rental center, was unaffected. However, a few minutes later, the airport released another message that said law enforcement had closed the lower level roadway again.
Terminal 2 accommodates Delta and Air Canada. Terminal 3 includes American, Azul, JetBlue, Sun Country and Sunwing, according to the airport’s website.
Another passenger posted a message saying the passengers had been transferred to the Terminal 3 parking lot.
It was not immediately clear if anyone had been injured.
